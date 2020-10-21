Bachelorette Alum Emily Maynard Johnson Reveals Newborn Daughter's Name: 'Absolute Magic'

"You are the most perfect addition to our family," Emily Maynard Johnson wrote to her newborn daughter alongside a series of family photos

Emily Maynard Johnson and husband Tyler Johnson have decided on a name for their newborn daughter!

Days after sharing the happy news that she had welcomed her fifth child, and fourth with her husband, the former Bachelorette star, 34, revealed which moniker the couple decided on for their baby girl.

"Welcome to the world Magnolia Belle Johnson. You are the most perfect addition to our family and to say your brothers and sister are already in love would be an understatement," Maynard Johnson captioned a gallery of family photos on Instagram.

"My sweet Nola Belle, you are absolute magic and I can't wait to see God uncover your personality each day," she added. "I'm so happy He picked me to be your mommy!"

The couple shares sons Gatlin Avery, 3 in November, Gibson Kyle, 4, and Jennings Tyler, 5. Maynard Johnson is also mom to 15-year-old daughter Ricki, whose father Ricky Hendrick, a race car driver, died in a plane crash in 2004 just before Maynard Johnson found out that she was pregnant.

Alongside the happy news of their daughter's arrival on Sunday, Maynard Johnson shared a sweet video documenting her birth.

"Baby #5 ....oh heavenly day," she captioned the video, which ended with the new mama sharing her first cuddle with her bundle of joy.

"It's a girl!💕 Welcome to our world!" Johnson, who married the star in 2014, wrote along with his own video documenting the big day.

Maynard Johnson regularly raves about her husband and their family on social media.

"He's such a great dad. Sometimes I'm jealous that the boys, and Ricki, love him so much that I'm like, 'I wanna be the favorite,' " the former reality star previously told PEOPLE in 2017.