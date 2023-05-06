'Bachelorette' Alum Becca Kufrin and Fiancé Thomas Jacobs Reveal Sex of Baby on the Way

Becca Kufrin and her fiancé Thomas Jacobs are having a boy!

The Bachelorette alum, 33, shared a video on Instagram of the couple's reveal, which consisted of Kufrin throwing a ball toward her fiancé, 30, as he hit it with a bat. If he was successful at the bat, pink or blue smoke would come out of the ball.

The clip started out with a hilarious moment in which Jacobs accidentally bats the ball back to her, which she fails to catch and ends up nicking her on the chin. The clip then cuts to a perfect "home run" in which Jacobs hits the ball on the mark and blue smoke emanates from the ball.

He excitedly threw the bat up in the air as the blue powder drifted in the air around him as Miguel's "Sure Thing" played in the background. The video then showed a zoomed-out shot of Kufrin's reaction to the blue smoke as she jumped up happily before her fiancé grabbed her in a huge embrace and twirled her around.

"It's a… LITTLE TOMMY 😅💙💙💙," Kufrin captioned the post.

Jacobs responded under the post saying, "Daddy loves you so much baby boy 💙💙💙"

Several Bachelor Nation stars congratulated the couple, including Wells Adams who wrote: "@thomasajacobs firing the frozen rope back at the pitcher is 🤌🏼😂 Congrats to you both!" Abigail Heringer also commented, "Yessss !!! Can't wait for lil Tommy to get here 😭😭"

The news comes a week after Kufrin and Jacobs announced they were expecting their first baby. In a joint post on Instagram, the two shared a photo posing with their two canines and a strip of ultrasound photos.

"Party of 5 coming September 2023," the two wrote, alongside a series of shots with the couple showing off the baby pics to the dogs, and Thomas proudly holding up a tiny San Diego Padres onesie. "Little Bebe, we can't wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back - mom & dad."

The series of pictures concluded with a video from Kufrin's actual ultrasound appointment, displaying the baby's movement on the screen.

The pair first met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2021, they initially hit it off, but broke up during the season finale. They eventually got back together, and by October 2021, were sharing several photos together again on social media. Following their reconciliation, they got engaged in Spring, 2022.