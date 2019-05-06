Bachelor Alum Whitney Bischoff Welcomes Son Hayes Singleton: 'Happy Birthday'

Whitney Bischoff’s little bachelor has arrived!

On Monday, the Bachelor alum announced she and husband Ricky Angel welcomed their first child on Saturday, May 4, with an adorable video that was shared on Instagram, two days after their son was born.

“Happy birthday to Hayes Singleton Angel – the sweetest baby boy!” Bischoff, 33, captioned the post with the name of her newborn and footage of Angel bringing a birthday cake to the mother-son pair in their hospital bed.

“He definitely has his mom’s Kentucky blood making his debut on Derby Day and his dad’s great hair and mild temperament (for now 😉),” wrote the new mom.

“This Angel was truly heaven sent coming on the anniversary of my mom’s passing- no doubt he was hand delivered,” Bischoff concluded.

Bischoff, who won Chris Soules’ heart on season 19, first revealed her pregnancy in February, telling fans and followers on social media: “Sorry I’ve been MIA, I’ve been busy growing a little angel for the past 7 months. We are so excited to welcome our little man in May.”

The new parents, who met in 2015 on the dating website Bumble, wed in October 2017 at the luxury Wequassett Resort in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

“As soon as I met Ricky, I knew,” Bischoff previously told PEOPLE. “I was in a very raw emotional state after my breakup. And I could be myself with him. I didn’t feel like I needed to put on a facade. I felt back to normal. It was a very refreshing feeling.”

The star, who works as a nurse specialist at the Ova Egg Freezing Specialty Clinic in Chicago, added, “I have absolutely no regrets. Everything happens for a reason. And I’m so happy.”

Last April, Bischoff opened up to PEOPLE about the “misconceptions” of egg freezing, and revealed fellow Bachelor alums Carly Waddell, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Andi Dorfman individually reached out to her about undergoing the egg freezing process.