Sean Lowe Shares Sweet Photo of Kids, Gives Nod to Wife Catherine: 'Trophies from The Bachelor'

Sean Lowe is counting himself lucky.

In a Wednesday Instagram post, Sean shared a super sweet photo of his trio of children smiling together, with little Mia in the center wearing a blue onesie. The proud dad called his kids the prize of starring on the reality dating show.

"These are my trophies from The Bachelor," he wrote, before joking, "Would've preferred a cash prize but I'll take it."

Sean has a habit of pulling the rug out from under sweet Instagram captions dedicated to his kids, adding punch lines that playfully poke fun at his sentiments. Earlier this month, for example, the Bachelor Nation star — who writes in his caption "Dad to too many kids" — shared a wholesome snapshot of himself making treats around a fire with his sons.

"It's moments like these where I have to stop and thank God for his goodness," the father of three wrote at the time, then quipping, "I don't deserve these s'mores."

Before that, Sean posted a photo of his kids decorating their Christmas tree with their pet dog barely visible in the background. He wrote in the caption: "Sometimes I can't believe how blessed I am. That beautiful dog brings me so much joy."

Posting an a.m. selfie with his children last month, Sean shared that "Saturday morning donut walks with daddy" are unforgettable moments to him — "mostly because all 3 of them conveniently left their wallets at home and I had to pay. They can owe me."

Catherine, 34, meanwhile, penned a heartfelt tribute to Sean for his birthday in November. She even called out his humor as one of her favorite traits of his.

"Happy birthday to the man that makes every single moment better 🎉 @seanloweksu, you are everything to me and I can't imagine going through life with a better partner," she wrote at the time. "Thank you for making me laugh about everything and nothing, for picking up our children when they fall down, for saying 'I love you' every chance you get."