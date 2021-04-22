Bachelor Nation's Ashley Spivey Announces She's Pregnant 5 Months After Suffering Pregnancy Loss

The Bachelor alum revealed on Instagram Wednesday that she is about seven weeks pregnant

Ashley Spivey is expecting!

The Bachelor alum revealed on Instagram Wednesday that she is just about seven weeks pregnant.

Her announcement comes five months after the star and her husband faced the heartbreaking loss of the baby boy she was expecting, whom they named CJ.

"Plot twist," she captioned a snapshot of herself holding her ultrasound photos. "As y'all all know, I just went through the IVF process and we had decided to freeze the embryos to give my body a little more time to rest. We planned on transferring in May but I should have known, as with many parts of my life - if you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans."

Spivey admitted that the pregnancy is still in its early stages, but she wanted to be open with her friends, family, and followers about her journey.

"This is my reality and I don't want to have to stay silent about it because of taboos or a fear of jinxing it," she wrote. "I'm scared and I'm nervous but I'm also overjoyed. I'd be lying if I said that I'm not constantly thinking of CJ but I have to think that he had a little part in this."

She concluded, "The due date is December 9 but my MFMA told me in a previous meeting that she wanted me to deliver at 37 weeks. That means this lil seed baby will arrive sometime between the days that my Dad and CJ died. It's like they knew I needed something to get me through November."

Spivey announced her pregnancy loss in November, just a little over four months after announcing that she was expecting a baby boy with husband Steve Hunsberg.

In a series of posts on her Instagram Story at the time, she explained that she was opening up about the loss of their son, whom they named CJ, to "give some insight into the worst day of our life."

Following the pregnancy loss, Spivey said she was given an epidural and Pitocin "in hopes that I will be able to deliver him relatively quickly."

"I am very sad and very scared but more than anything, I am just completely heartbroken. I feel like a failure," she went on. "I am going to try and get some sleep and tomorrow I will get to meet my sweet CJ."

"I'm so sad that I couldn't protect him," she finished the heartbreaking announcement.

Hunsberg also addressed the tragic loss, posting a photo of a letter that was written to CJ about an album of songs that were selected for the baby.

"The world took a step back today," Hunsberg captioned the post.