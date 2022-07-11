Bachelor Nation's Tia Booth Reveals Sex of Her First Baby on the Way with Fiancé Taylor Mock

Tia Booth is ready to become a boy mom!

On Sunday, the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 30, shared the exciting news that she and fiancé Taylor Mock are expecting a baby boy. In an Instagram Reel, she made a stop-motion-style collage of photos showing her and Mock posing with confetti tubes. The photos are in black and white until the tube explodes with blue confetti.

"💙," the couple simply captioned the announcement, shared on each of their Instagram accounts.

In a later Instagram post, Booth also revealed her due date. She's set to welcome her baby boy on Dec. 23, just in time for the holidays.

Fellow Bachelor Nation personality Ashley Iaconetti commented, "Omg could there BE more boys being born?! Congratulations!! 💙" Iaconetti and husband Jared Haibon welcomed their son, Dawson, in January 2022.

"Sooo fun!!! Congrats babe!" replied JoJo Fletcher, who married Jordan Rodgers in May.

Booth first revealed her pregnancy news last month by sharing a set of black-and-white images of Mock cradling her baby bump, captured by Lela & Lyla. Booth wrote in the caption of her post that the couple's celebratory news comes about as she continues to mourn the loss of her father, who died in February.

"This has undoubtedly been my most challenging season thus far. I've never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time," the reality star wrote, also including an image of her late father at the end of the photo series.

She then detailed that it has "been difficult to be grateful for the good as if one of the most important people in my life is missing the celebration," adding, "While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do."

"Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this," she continued, before wishing a "Happy heavenly Father's Day to the first man I ever loved and Happy soon-to-be Father's Day to my forever🤍."

The couple got engaged in April. Mock proposed to Booth while the reality star was taking part in The Bachelor Live On Stage event in Atlanta.

"Never been more shocked or sure in my life💍 I love you so much Tay, my FIANCÉ!!!" she wrote alongside an image of herself showing off her engagement ring.

Booth was previously on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor in 2018 before she went into a relationship with Colton Underwood during her first time on Bachelor in Paradise. She then dated Cory Cooper from 2018 to 2019, ahead of filming another season of BiP and leaving the show single in 2021.