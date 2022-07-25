Bachelor Nation Alum JJ Lane and Wife Kayla Welcome Daughter Nelle Eden: 'Angel Baby'

Kayla Hughes and JJ Lane — from Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette — announced the pregnancy in December.

Bachelor Nation Alum JJ Lane and Wife Kayla Welcome Their First Baby Together: 'Perfect, An Angel Baby

The Bachelor family just got a little bit bigger!

Former Bachelorette contestant JJ Lane and his wife, former NFL cheerleader Kayla Hughes, have welcomed their first baby together, the couple shared Saturday on Instagram.

Daughter Nelle Eden Lane was born on Thursday, July 21, at 8:16 pm, weighing 7 lbs., 10 oz. She joins big sister Gemma, Lane's daughter from a previous relationship.

"We are so excited and blessed to be able to welcome Nelle Eden Lane into our family!" the excited new dad wrote in his announcement. "Seeing Kayla hold Nelle for the first time was an amazingly emotional experience and she is already such an incredible mom!"

"Her biggest fan, however, may be her big sister, Gemma, who has been so loving and doting with her and can't wait for her to get old enough so she can teach her all about the Avalanche Stanley Cup championship!"

Hughes also shared the exciting news on Instagram. "Meet our new baby girl, Nelle Eden Lane. 💗(pronounced Nell 😉).. Born July 21st, 2022 @ 8:16 PM," she wrote.

"She is perfect, an angel baby, and we are so in love.. I couldn't have asked for a better man to be my child's father and she has the best big sister in the world! I'm so in love with our little family. 💗"

Later, both Hughes and Lane shared photos of their baby girl on their Instagram Story, including her journey home to settle in as a family of four.

The couple first announced they were expecting in December. "Won't be able to unwrap this present until July!" Lane wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet shot of the happy couple and Gemma posing in front of a Christmas tree at their home in Colorado.

"The best gift wasn't under the tree this year… Littlest Lane coming July 2022 💛🎁👶," Hughes captioned the same shot on her Instagram.

Lane and Hughes were married in February 2020 after a year engagement. The couple first confirmed their relationship in September 2017 on Instagram and dated for just over two years before getting engaged.

After popping the question, Lane told PEOPLE that it didn't take him very long to fall in love with Hughes.

"I knew after the first month of dating that she was the one, but I also knew we couldn't rush in and needed to enjoy the dating stage of our relationship," he explained. "We dated long distance for six months and then lived together for a year prior to the engagement, and that turned out to be extremely healthy for us."

"I had a sneaking suspicion that we would get married," Lane said at the time about the early days of their relationship. "At least I was hoping that would be the case."

Hughes added, "We instantly connected. I felt like I had known him for years."