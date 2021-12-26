Kayla Hughes and JJ Lane — from Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette — tied the knot in February 2020 after a year of engagement

Bachelor Nation Alum JJ Lane Expecting Second Child, His First with Wife Kayla Hughes: 'Coming July 2022'

A new addition to the Bachelor family is on the way!

Former Bachelorette contestant JJ Lane has announced that he and wife Kayla Hughes are expecting their first child together in the summer of 2022.

"Won't be able to unwrap this present until July!" Lane wrote Saturday on Instagram alongside the sweet shot of the happy couple and Lane's daughter Gemma from a previous marriage posing in front of a Christmas tree at their home in Colorado.

In the photo, Gemma is seen grinning ear-to-ear while holding an ultrasound image of her soon-to-be little brother, judging by the emojis.

"The best gift wasn't under the tree this year… Littlest Lane coming July 2022 💛🎁👶," Kayla announced on her own Instagram page in a post featuring the same family photo.

Many of Lane's fellow Bachelor Nation alumni celebrated the exciting news in the comments sections of both posts, including other former suitors from Kaitlyn Bristowe's season in 2015.

"Congrats bro!! So awesome," wrote season 11's second runner-up Jared Haibon on Lane's post. Jonathan Holloway added, "Congrats brother!"

On Kayla's post, Jade Tolbert wrote, "Yay!!! I'm so excited you guys!! Love you! ❤️❤️," while Ashley Iaconetti exclaimed, "Awww yay!! Congratulations!!!"

Ben Higgins' new wife Jessica Clarke Higgins also chimed in with "Congratulations!!!," as did Lace Morris, who competed for Ben's love on season 20 of The Bachelor, writing "Congrats❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Lane and Hughes were married in February 2020 after a year of engagement. The couple first confirmed their relationship in September 2017 on Instagram and dated for just over two years before getting engaged.

After popping the question, Lane told PEOPLE that it didn't take him very long to fall in love with Hughes.

"I knew after the first month of dating that she was the one, but I also knew we couldn't rush in and needed to enjoy the dating stage of our relationship," he explained. "We dated long distance for six months and then lived together for a year prior to the engagement, and that turned out to be extremely healthy for us."

When it came time for marriage, Lane told PEOPLE that he was "not nervous" and "so ready" to make Hughes his wife.

"I had a sneaking suspicion that we would get married," Lane said at the time about the early days of their relationship. "At least I was hoping that would be the case."