The Bachelor Alum Lesley Murphy Reveals Sex of Baby on the Way: 'The Future Is Female'

It'll be a girl!

On Friday, Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy revealed that she and fiancé Alex Kavanagh, who are expecting their first child together, will soon be parents to a daughter.

The travel blogger shared the exciting news by posting an adorable video on Instagram, in which she surprised Kavanagh by decorating their home with pink balloons, streamers and confetti.

In the clip, Kavanagh is seen mouthing "oh my God" as he walks into their home while "My Girl" by The Temptations is playing in the background.

After the couple embraces, they pop a pink bedazzled bottle of champagne that spews out pink confetti.

Kavanagh then sweetly kneels down to kiss Murphy's stomach and the pair share a sweet slow dance together.

"Excited to announce...We’re having a BABY GIRL!!!!💝" Murphy, 33, captioned the clip.

"This is how I surprised Alex that the future is female🎉🎉🎉 " she wrote, adding the hashtags, "its a girl," "baby girl," "girldad" and "thefutureisfemale."

Kavanagh also shared the video to his Instagram Stories, noting that he "had no idea" his fiancée would be surprising him after he returned from a photoshoot.

Several Bachelor Nation stars commented on Murphy's post to congratulate the couple.

"YAYYYY!!!!! 🤗💕 This is so exciting! So far, i can say girls are soooo much fun!" wrote Tenley Molzahn.

Sharleen Joynt added, "YOU GUYSSSS 😍😍😍 CONGRATULATIONS!!!"

Last month, Murphy, who was on season 17 of The Bachelor, announced that she and Kavanagh are expecting their first child together. Sharing a black-and-white video of the couple dancing in their kitchen to the fitting tune "Be My Baby" by The Ronettes, Murphy joked in the caption, "Started from the kitchen now we're here 👩‍❤️‍👨👼🏼."

"Baby Kavanagh taking flight in 2021! Finally someone to occupy the middle seat :)," she continued. "@drone.pilot and I couldn't be more excited to grow our little family!!!"

Kavanagh wrote in a comment, "You're going to be the most incredible mother my love @lesleyannemurphy and I can't wait to be a father ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Murphy and Kavanagh confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE this past February. The proposal news came just over a year after she introduced Kavanagh on Instagram, nine months following her split from Dean Unglert.

"It was such a special night on the beach during sunset. We met a couple of years ago through a drone, and being the exceptional drone pilot he is, I loved that he incorporated a drone in the most unique way during the proposal," Murphy said in a statement at the time. "I can't wait to marry this man! 2020 is our year!"

In July, Murphy opened up in a lengthy Instagram post about being part of the group of brides who've had to postpone wedding plans as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to play out. Sharing a snapshot of herself in a wedding dress "from [her] one and only try-on session right before quarantine hit," she encouraged other brides-to-be to "take back the control."