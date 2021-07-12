Bachelor's Lesley Murphy Says Daughter Nora Is 'Still Fighting' After 'Crazy 36 Hours' in Hospital

Lesley Murphy shared that her 5-month-old daughter Nora Blanche was admitted to the hospital this weekend after she was diagnosed with croup, an upper airway infection

Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy is thankful to have her 5-month-old baby girl home after a "crazy" few days in the hospital.

The new mom, 33, revealed on Instagram Saturday that her daughter Nora Blanche, whom she welcomed with fiancé Alex Kavanagh in February, was sick and was taken to the emergency room where she was diagnosed with croup, "an upper airway infection that blocks breathing and comes with a bad cough."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Murphy explained that she and Kavanagh first brought their baby to the pediatrician at 4 p.m. Saturday as Nora was "having the same symptoms as her last ear infection."

"Both ears were clear, RSV test came back negative, but she did have a sore throat. Around 9pm she started developing this really loud barking cough. By midnight, her breathing seemed slightly shallow but figured that was just the congestion building. At 2am she woke up gasping for air," Murphy wrote. "By the time we were at check in, her breathing wasn't as labored so my nerves calmed a bit. We got in a room and four doctors surrounded us trying to get a diagnosis."

The mom of one said the doctor eventually decided to admit them to the hospital at 8 a.m. Sunday after "breathing treatments and steroids."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"After hearing stories from the ER from my sister and friends, I've wondered when our time would come…like a nervous mom waiting for the ball to drop," she continued. "We are living through so many firsts with our Norabean…and this is no different. Right now, she's fast asleep on my chest in the ER, a slight stridor sound coming from her throat, muffled by the white noise on the bedside. When she wakes, she goes between being in good spirits and struggling a little bit. It's a rollercoaster."

On Sunday, Murphy shared that after "one night in the ER and another one in the hospital, we are home!!!!"

"What a crazy 36 hours, and this super crouper (as our nurse affectionately calls her) is still fighting😢 It's the worst feeling watching my baby struggle to breathe," she wrote.

While the former reality star said she enjoys posting the "cute, smiley photos" she also wants to share the "challenging times in case it helps anyone else."

"As a new mom, I had no clue what was happening at 2am early Saturday morning," she added, going on to thank the hospital staff as well as her followers for their "well wishes and prayers."

lesley murphy

Lesley Murphy Credit: Lesley Murphy/Instagram

Lesley Murphy Credit: Lesley Murphy/Instagram

Lesley Murphy Credit: Lesley Murphy/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Bachelor Alum Lesley Murphy Undergoes Preventative Double Mastectomy Nearly 3 Years Following Her Mother's Breast Cancer Diagnosis

"Not one bed is open on the infant/toddler floor, and every single one is full for respiratory issues💔Stay safe out there, summertime sickness is upon us. #home," she concluded the post.

Murphy and Kavanagh welcomed baby Nora, their first child, on Feb. 12. The former Bachelor star announced her daughter's birth on her Instagram Story, with a brief statement.

"Baby girl Kavanagh is here! She is healthy and beautiful, and we are filled with pure wonder and awe to be in her presence 😍," Murphy wrote. "Thank you so much for the love and prayers!!! Mom and Dad are doing amazing, just in need of some rest :) Can't wait to update you soon 🙏❤️"

In a Valentine's Day post just days after Nora's birth the new mom revealed further details about her baby girl, including her name and weight.