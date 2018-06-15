Bachelor Alum Kelly Travis Hamm Welcomes Son Henry Steven: 'He's Obviously Perfect'

The Bachelor mom club just got a little bigger!

Kelly Travis Hamm and husband Hunter welcomed their first child, son Henry Steven Hamm, on Tuesday, June 5, the new mom announced days later on Instagram.

“He’s here and he’s obviously perfect. Henry Steven Hamm, born 6.5.18 and weighing 7lb 15oz. Yes, I know he looks just like his dad, but I’ll gladly take the womb title for this guy,” the former reality star, 31, shared.

On Friday, Kelly shared a new photo of her 1-week-old son dressed in an avocado-patterned onesie on her Instagram Story.

The new mom, who shared in November 2017 that she was pregnant, competed to win the heart of Juan Pablo Galavis during season 18 of The Bachelor, where she quickly caused a stir after the show listed her job as “dog lover.”

Kelly Travis/Instagram

Prior to competing, Kelly had dated Hunter for four years and she said that while The Bachelor was in production, “I found myself wishing I was with Hunter, instead of all the incredible places the show was taking me.”

She also added that after she was eliminated, she headed back home where Hunter was waiting for her at the airport. “We have spent every day and night together since,” she added.

Hunter and Kelly Travis Hamm Kelly Travis Hamm/Instagram

Kelly and Hunter tied the knot in May 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.