Bachelor Alum Kelly Travis Hamm Expecting Second Child — See the Sweet Family Announcement

There’s another baby on the way for Kelly Travis Hamm!

The Bachelor season 18 contestant, 33, is expecting her second child with husband Hunter, she announced on Instagram this week, sharing a sweet family photo to first announce the news.

“Someone is going to be swinging into 2020 as a big brother!!!” Travis Hamm captioned the snapshot, which showed her and Hunter’s 14-month-old son Henry Steven holding on to both their hands, suspended above the ground. “Baby Hamm #2 due early March 🖤”

A second image showed a close-up of Henry pulling a huge, adorable smile for the camera. And visible on his gray T-shirt were the words, “Big Brother.”

“He’s smiling because he can’t read what his shirt says yet 😉,” wrote the former reality star.

Travis Hamm and Hunter tied the knot in 2016 in Atlanta. They went on to welcome their first child, son Henry, in June of last year.

“He’s here and he’s obviously perfect. Henry Steven Hamm, born 6.5.18 and weighing 7lb 15oz. Yes, I know he looks just like his dad, but I’ll gladly take the womb title for this guy,” the new mom wrote on Instagram next to a photo of the sleeping newborn.

She also posted a cute snapshot of her then-1-week-old son dressed in an avocado-patterned onesie on her Instagram Story.

The soon-to-be mother of two competed to win the heart of Juan Pablo Galavis during season 18 of The Bachelor, where she quickly caused a stir after the show listed her occupation as “dog lover.”

Prior to competing, Travis Hamm had dated Hunter for four years and she said that while The Bachelor was in production, “I found myself wishing I was with Hunter, instead of all the incredible places the show was taking me.”

She also added that after she was eliminated, she headed back home where Hunter was waiting for her at the airport. “We have spent every day and night together since,” she added.