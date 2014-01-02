The baby former Bachelor Jesse Csincsak and his wife Ann will welcome in March will be a daughter, the dad-to-be announced on his Instagram account on Christmas.

It'll Be a Girl for Jesse and Ann Csincsak

Courtesy Jesse Csincsak

Break out the pink balloons: the Csincsak family is expecting a girl!

The baby former Bachelorette alum Jesse Csincsak and his wife, Bachelor alum Ann, will welcome in March will be a daughter, the dad-to-be announced on his Instagram account on Christmas.

Csincsak, 31, uploaded an image of two pistols flanking the saying, “Guns don’t kill people, Dads with pretty daughters kill people.” He added the caption, “#merrychristmas #love my #daughter!!! Coming #march 2014!!!”

Already parents to 2½-year-old Noah Theodore, the reality star made it no secret he had his hopes set on a second son while Ann was thinking pink.

“I am hoping for a boy, but I’m sure Ann is secretly hoping for a girl to one day take over the fashion business she is building,” he joked after announcing the pregnancy in September.