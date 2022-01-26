Bachelor's Jen Saviano Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Boyfriend: 'Can't Wait to Meet You'
Another Bachelor baby is on the way!
Jen Saviano, who appeared on season 20 of the ABC show in 2016, is pregnant, expecting her first baby with boyfriend Landon Ricker, she announced on Instagram Tuesday.
The reality star shared the exciting news alongside a sweet video of her cradling her baby bump while on the beach as well as at an ultrasound appointment. The announcement also doubled as her social media debut with boyfriend Ricker.
"Surpriseee! we can't wait to meet you, little B. 👼🏼🥲🥰," Saviano captioned the post.
Ricker also made his relationship Instagram official on Tuesday, sharing various Polaroid photos with Saviano. "This morning, with her, having coffee ☕️☕️," he wrote.
Several Bachelor alums commented on Saviano's post to congratulate her on her pregnancy.
"Awww congratulations!!" wrote Ashley Iaconetti, who is also expecting her first baby.
"Ahhhhhhhh congratulations!!!!" added Carly Waddell while Lauren Bushnell Lane replied, "Jen!!!!! Congrats ❤️❤️❤️❤️"