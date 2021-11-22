Bachelor in Paradise Stars Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt Welcome First Baby Together

On Instagram Sunday, the 31-year-old alum of The Bachelor announced that she and Wendt, 37, welcomed their first baby together the day prior.

"My whole world," Loch wrote, posting a photo of her hand holding her baby's wrist, their face out of the frame. "Born 11/20/2021 & finally home with the rest of the @thewendtgang. Sorry to keep you all waiting, just had to soak this moment up for ourselves first," she continued, adding the hashtags #ivf and #infertility, among others. The new mom did not reveal the gender or name of the child.

Loch and Wendt met on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, and got engaged in August 2019. On Mother's Day of this year, they announced were having a child together after experiencing infertility.

In a series of blog for posts for PEOPLE, Loch documented her pregnancy journey after a long road to conception, opening up about her fertility struggle and experience with IVF. Most recently, she blogged about coming to terms with "officially losing control" when her baby was born.

Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt Maternity Credit: Jeremy Dupont

"For 39 weeks now I've been in charge. I controlled what baby and I ate, when we rested, when we went to our appointments, and when it was time for us to move," Loch wrote last week. "My baby has been safe inside of me growing the last 39 weeks and any day now I'm losing that safety and that's a very scary thing for me to wrap my head around."