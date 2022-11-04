'Bachelor in Paradise' 's Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile Address Pregnancy Rumors Following Wedding

Bachelor in Paradise's Serena Pitt is setting the record straight about pregnancy rumors.

After her surprise wedding to Joe Amabile at City Hall in New York City last week, there's been speculation online that the couple may be expecting, which the pair addressed directly in a wedding-themed Q&A YouTube video shared on Thursday.

Going through fan questions, Amabile read, "'Are you pregnant?' I'm not."

"I'm not either," Pitt added.

"A lot of people did ask if I was pregnant, which I guess makes sense. People are wondering if we had a shotgun wedding because I'm pregnant," she explained. "I'm not pregnant."

"We have always known marriage was in our future, it just looked a little bit different than we expected," Amabile, 36, and Pitt, 25, told PEOPLE exclusively when they revealed the news of their intimate courthouse wedding.

Joe and Serena/YouTube

"We still plan on having a big wedding next fall that we are already planning, but with everything being so public in our relationship, having a private moment just the two of us felt so special and intimate," they added. "Natasha Parker was our witness, someone that has seen our relationship from the very beginning."

"We can't wait to celebrate with all of our family and friends next year at our wedding," they continue, "because who doesn't want to marry the love of their life twice?"

Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile. Serena Pitt Instagram

The couple got engaged on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. After the show wrapped, Amabile and Pitt maintained a long-distance relationship for months before moving in together in New York City in March 2022.

In August 2022, they celebrated another relationship milestone: their engagement party in Pitt's hometown of Toronto.

"I think my parents originally brought the idea to us for an engagement party, just because we obviously had an unconventional engagement," Pitt told PEOPLE at the time. "We got engaged and it was a secret for a period of time. So this was a nice idea to bring some of our family and close friends together to celebrate a whole year later."