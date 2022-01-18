Bachelor in Paradise's Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Welcome First Baby: 'Little Man Made It'

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are officially parents!

The Bachelor in Paradise stars welcomed their first child, a son, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, via emergency cesarean section, Gottschalk announced on his Instagram Story. Their baby boy was born at 3:33 a.m. in Dallas, Texas, weighing 8 lbs., 6 oz. and measuring 21 inches at birth.

"Little man made it🙌🏻," the new dad wrote alongside a photo of their son's footprints. "Had emergency C-Section after pushing for about an hour and a half. Mom and baby are doing very well."

Gates and Gottschalk first told PEOPLE they were expecting their first child together in July, nearly four months after they tied the knot.

"It's so exciting," Gates raved at the time. "We found out right after the wedding. I've wanted to be a mom for a long time. And I always imagined creating a family with someone I love so much. And expanding my love with Adam into a human, I can't even imagine!"

Gates told PEOPLE that despite not experiencing any nausea, she has had "some food aversions."

"And the lack of energy is probably what I've struggled with the most. It's tough," she admitted.

For his part, Gottschalk, who met Gates on Bachelor in Paradise in 2017, was equally thrilled about the new addition.

"It's all great and I'm excited, but I'm also glad the baby doesn't come right away," he said with a laugh. "I have nine months to get ready!"

"OVER THE MOON EXCITED TO SHARE THE NEWS! Our Honeymoon baby will be here in January!" Gates added in her Instagram announcement. "I've loved you before you were in my womb!"