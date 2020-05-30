Bachelor in Paradise Alum Jenna Cooper Welcomes Her First Child, Daughter Presley Belle

"Times are crazy right now, but she is the perfect reminder of love, joy, and peace," Jenna Cooper tells PEOPLE of her baby girl

Jenna Cooper is a mom!

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 30, gave birth to her first child, a baby girl named Presley Belle Hudson, on Saturday. "We are so excited to announce the birth of our beautiful baby girl! Times are crazy right now, but she is the perfect reminder of love, joy, and peace," Cooper tells PEOPLE. "We are all doing well, and couldn’t be more proud."

The star also announced the arrival of her newborn on social media.

"What a crazy and amazing last couple days😅🎀 I am so excited to introduce you to our baby girl: Presley Belle Hudson! She ended up being 7lbs 7oz. and 20.75 inches long, and we are already so in love," Cooper shared on Instagram. "She also has a full head of brown hair, and the sweetest personality! Thank you so much for all your prayers and well wishes..feeling incredibly emotional and blessed!"

On Friday evening, Cooper posted an update with her social media followers, telling fans through Instagram that she and Hudson were heading to the hospital.

"Here is an update like I promised! We are heading to the hospital now..my contractions are about 4-5 mins apart," she wrote. "I feel fine until they hit, then I can’t really talk or move😅🙈My family just picked up Pearl (who doesn’t seem to be in the best mood ha). I’m so excited, nervous, and ready to meet her! Really hoping everything goes smoothly, and will let you know more when I can❤️."

Cooper announced she was expecting in January, posting a trio of images that showed off her growing baby bump.

"Dear Baby," she captioned the photos, adding an affectionate note to her little one on the way. "I hope you know that I already love you more than I could have imagined possible. I hope you chase all of your dreams, and I'll be there supporting you the whole way."

"I hope you get my spirit and sense of humor, and never stop laughing. I hope you get your daddy's thoughtfulness and work ethic, and never stop being curious. I hope you can ignore the negativity of the world, and always stand up for yourself," she added. "I hope you love Jesus with all your heart, and never forget how special you are. See you in a few months ❤️ Love, Mommy."

Cooper, who recently announced she had found love again with a man named Karl, tagged the child's father in the post, which showed the star cradling her baby bump while vacationing in Turks and Caicos.

While responding to all the congratulatory messages from fans, Cooper — who starred on season 22 of The Bachelor and season 5 of BiP — also shared that her baby was due to arrive at the end of May.

Earlier this month, Cooper shared a sweet maternity shoot she did with Karl. In the photos, the couple was seen gazing into each other eyes as he cradled her pregnant belly.

"So I'm going to go ahead and say he is actually smiling here😁and if you're unsure, check out the next pic that my sister took between shots of me trying to direct him in front of the friendly cows haha," Cooper captioned the post.

"Relationships are fun😂👏🏼Wouldn't want to be starting this adventure with anyone else! We love you, @kghudson4. -🤰🏼👶🏼🐷," she added.

Less than a week before sharing her baby news, Cooper updated her followers on her love life.

"I kept wanting to share this with you, but it's hard when there are people out there who have made it their goal to make sure I can't be happy. I had a fear about how social media can destroy what I love ... but this is a huge part of my life, and I think it's about time I let you in all the way," she wrote alongside several photos of the couple.

"Soo this is Karl. I met him a year ago, and now I can't imagine life without him. He has shown me what it's like to be with a real man. With real morals. And with an unselfish and loving heart, and I'm never going back," she added. "We have traveled the world together, and up until now he has always been the man behind the camera;) But here you have it ... this is the guy inspiring all my big smiles and dreams. The one who didn't care what show I was on, what drama was made up about me, or how many broken pieces of my heart he had to glue back together."