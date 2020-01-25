Bachelor in Paradise Alum Jenna Cooper Expecting Her First Child: 'See You in a Few Months'

Jenna Cooper Jenna Cooper/Instagram

Jenna Cooper is expecting her first child!

The Bachelor in Paradise alum announced the exciting news on Saturday, alongside a trio of images that showed off her growing baby bump.

“Dear Baby,” she captioned the images, while penning an affectionate note to her baby on the way. “I hope you know that I already love you more than I could have imagined possible. I hope you chase all of your dreams, and I’ll be there supporting you the whole way.”

“I hope you get my spirit and sense of humor, and never stop laughing. I hope you get your daddy’s thoughtfulness and work ethic, and never stop being curious. I hope you can ignore the negativity of the world, and always stand up for yourself,” she added. “ I hope you love Jesus with all your heart, and never forget how special you are. See you in a few months ❤️ Love, Mommy.”

Cooper, who recently announced she had found love again with a man named Karl, tagged the child’s father in the post, which showed the star cradling her baby bump while vacationing in Turks and Caicos.

While responding to all of the congratulatory messages from fans, Cooper also shared that her baby is due at the end of May.

Less than a week before sharing her baby news, Cooper updated her followers on her love life.

“I kept wanting to share this with you, but it’s hard when there are people out there who have made it their goal to make sure I can’t be happy. I had a fear about how social media can destroy what I love..but this is a huge part of my life, and I think it’s about time I let you in all the way,” she wrote alongside several photos of the couple.

“Soo this is Karl. I met him a year ago, and now I can’t imagine life without him. He has shown me what it’s like to be with a real man. With real morals. And with an unselfish and loving heart, and I’m never going back😅,” she added. “We have traveled the world together, and up until now he has always been the man behind the camera;) But here you have it..this is the guy inspiring all my big smiles and dreams. The one who didn’t care what show I was on, what drama was made up about me, or how many broken pieces of my heart he had to glue back together.”

Cooper went on to share a list of reasons why she feels “lucky to be able to love him every day.”

“He is the best pig dad in the world,” she wrote, referring to her pet pig Pearl. “He is smart and funny…with an adorable southern charm. He makes me feel safe, and beautiful, and calm. For once my anxiety has started to fade. He is so special to me, and I feel lucky to be able to love him every day.”

“As always, I wanted to thank everyone who has supported me through the years. Those of you who laughed with me, cried with me, prayed for me, and genuinely cared for me…I appreciate every one of you. And I promise to continue to share more personal aspects of my life, because I want you to be a big part of it,” she added, before cryptically adding: “To be continued….”

Cooper was previously engaged to Jordan Kimball in 2018, but just one day after BiP aired footage of the proposal, Kimball ended their engagement following allegations that Cooper had been unfaithful to him.

Cooper repeatedly denied having had an affair, while Kimball maintained that the allegations were true.