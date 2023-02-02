'Bachelor in Paradise' 's Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt Expecting Second Baby: 'We're Celebrating'

Astrid Loch opened up about the in vitro fertilization journey she and husband Kevin Wendt have undergone to grow her family ahead of sharing their exciting news on Tuesday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on February 2, 2023 02:50 PM
Astrid Loch, Kevin Wendt
Photo: Astrid Loch/Instagram

Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt have a lot to celebrate.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple revealed they're expecting their second baby together on Tuesday, celebrating Wendt's birthday a day early after finding out the exciting news, which Loch shared on her Instagram Story.

"BABY DADDY times two," the 32-year-old former reality star captioned a black and white photo of Wendt holding a birthday cake with the candles lit. "Test results came back POSITIVE so we're celebrating @Kevin.c.wendt birthday a day early."

Recently, Loch — who already shares 14-month-old son August with Wendt, 39 — opened up about this leg of her fertility journey in an Instagram post.

On Wednesday, Loch shared an outtake from the couple's home photoshoot, showing how they originally planned to share the news.

Astrid Loch, Kevin Wendt
Astrid Loch/Instagram

"Let's take a cute picture to announce," she wrote at the beginning of the photo before sharing the reality of what went down.

"Can't see the line. Auggy cries and tries to eat the stick. The dogs are uncooperative. But we tried."

Sharing an ultrasound photo earlier this month, the BiP alum shared explained in the caption that it was "not a pregnancy announcement (yet)."

"But today was transfer day so we're holding our breath and keeping our fingers crossed. Last time this all felt much harder to share, there was so much more fear. But you guys have been an incredible community so this time I'm taking you along for the ride," she wrote.

Explaining that the "first pic is little embryo chilling," she then reference the second and third photos in her post, which showed a "glimpse at the meds and injections."

Loch concluded the post with a sweet video, which shows the "moment our embryo was transferred."

