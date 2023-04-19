'Bachelor' 's Dean Unglert Suggests Using Brother's Sperm to Impregnate Fiancé Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Dean Unglert is open to all options for starting a family with fiancé Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

The Bachelorette alum, 32, and the Bachelor personality, 27, opened up about their fertility journey on their iHeartRadio podcast, Help! We Suck at Being Newlyweds (previously Help! I Suck at Dating), getting candid about testing to see where their reproductive health stands.

"I did Modern Fertility. Dean checked his sperm eight years ago, and it was okay then."

Later, Unglert added, "I've always thought I'm sterile. I still have a little inkling inside of me that thinks I am. "

"Well, the good news is we want to adopt if you are sterile," said Miller-Keyes.

"Yeah, and I always thought about it too, what I could do if I was sterile and we wanted to have kids. And this was even PC, pre-Caelynn," he said of Miller-Keyes, whom he proposed to in October after three years of dating.

"And I was thinking I could take — and this is kind of weird to say now that it's attached to a person — but that we could take one of my brothers'," Unglert suggested.

"I knew you were going to say that," she said. "I was like, 'I don't want to say it because it's weird,' but I knew you were going to say that,' then asking, "Which brother?"

"And you guys could just go into the room for thirty minutes and, you know," he said with a laugh.

Unglert then suggested she should pick which brother, to which she laughed and said, "I'm not having sex with them."

"Yes, obviously it would be an artificial insemination thing ... But that's always been my plan for if I'm sterile. So if I'm sterile, that's what I always imagined myself doing. Because their DNA is close to mine."

When co-host Jared Haibon asked if he would struggle with knowing that one of his brothers was biologically his child's father, Unglert conceded it could be tough at times.

"It would be challenging at moments, but at the end of the day, it's as close as I can get, so I think I would be happy with that."

In October, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the longtime couple was officially engaged after more than three years of dating. Marriage rumors circled the couple throughout their relationship.

On Valentine's Day 2020, a fan commented, "Get married!" on Miller-Keyes' post for Unglert, and Miller-Keyes had an interesting response: "We already did." Friend and BiP alum Ashley Iaconetti added to the speculation when she explained, "[Dean] keeps saying that they got married when they were in Europe and he broke his leg and I'm thinking that possibly really did happen."

That same month, Haibon told PEOPLE, "Every time we ask [Dean and Caelynn], he says it with a grin — he's like, 'We're married.'" It looks like the duo was just stirring the pot, though, as they never officially confirmed wedding rumors.