'Bachelor' Alum Caila Quinn Expecting First Baby with Husband Nick Burrello: 'Over the Moon'

Another Bachelor baby is on the way!

Caila Quinn is pregnant, expecting her first baby with husband Nick Burrello, she announced on Instagram Friday.

The Bachelor alum, 31, shared the happy news alongside sweet pictures of the couple holding up a strip of sonogram photos with luscious greenery behind them.

"It doesn't feel real to type this out, but Nick and I are excited to announce... that we are having a baby!" she wrote. "Little Baby Burrello is joining our family in March 2023 and we are counting down the days!"

"Thank you for your love and support over the past 5 years of our relationship, we are over the moon excited to start this next chapter ♥️ Love and big hugs, Caila + Nick," she concluded the post.

The couple tied the knot in May 2021 at a ceremony in Sarasota, Florida, after getting engaged in January 2020.

After the wedding, Quinn shared an Instagram post that featured side-by-side photos of her in the tub showing off her wedding ring and engagement ring.

"Same tub, different last name 💍🥰," she wrote. "From the morning after we got engaged to the morning after we tied the knot!! Feeling a sense of peace for how perfectly effortless, easy, memorable, and meaningful the day was ✨."

Caila Quinn and Nick Burrello. Caila Quinn/Instagram

The newlywed added, "Love to every single person that was a part of it, especially my new husband! I love you @nickburrello."

Quinn came in third place on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor in 2016, and later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise. In October 2017, she introduced Burrello on social media for the first time with a photo of the two of them kissing underneath an old-school movie theater in Cleveland.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the time, Quinn revealed that she was set up with Burrello, a private equity real estate investor from Chicago, through a mutual friend.

