'Bachelor' Alum Caila Quinn Expecting First Baby with Husband Nick Burrello: 'Over the Moon'

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2021, will welcome their first baby together in March

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 30, 2022 04:05 PM
Caila Quinn Burrello pregnancy announcement
Photo: Ailin Rachael Hyde (www.ailinrachaelhyde.com)

Another Bachelor baby is on the way!

Caila Quinn is pregnant, expecting her first baby with husband Nick Burrello, she announced on Instagram Friday.

The Bachelor alum, 31, shared the happy news alongside sweet pictures of the couple holding up a strip of sonogram photos with luscious greenery behind them.

"It doesn't feel real to type this out, but Nick and I are excited to announce... that we are having a baby!" she wrote. "Little Baby Burrello is joining our family in March 2023 and we are counting down the days!"

"Thank you for your love and support over the past 5 years of our relationship, we are over the moon excited to start this next chapter ♥️ Love and big hugs, Caila + Nick," she concluded the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Caila Quinn Burrello pregnancy announcement
Ailin Rachael Hyde (www.ailinrachaelhyde.com)

The couple tied the knot in May 2021 at a ceremony in Sarasota, Florida, after getting engaged in January 2020.

After the wedding, Quinn shared an Instagram post that featured side-by-side photos of her in the tub showing off her wedding ring and engagement ring.

"Same tub, different last name 💍🥰," she wrote. "From the morning after we got engaged to the morning after we tied the knot!! Feeling a sense of peace for how perfectly effortless, easy, memorable, and meaningful the day was ✨."

Caila Quinn
Caila Quinn and Nick Burrello. Caila Quinn/Instagram

The newlywed added, "Love to every single person that was a part of it, especially my new husband! I love you @nickburrello."

Quinn came in third place on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor in 2016, and later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise. In October 2017, she introduced Burrello on social media for the first time with a photo of the two of them kissing underneath an old-school movie theater in Cleveland.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the time, Quinn revealed that she was set up with Burrello, a private equity real estate investor from Chicago, through a mutual friend.

Us Weekly first reported the birth.

Related Articles
Caila Quinn
'Bachelor' Alum Caila Quinn Marries Fiancé Nick Burrello: 'No Words to Describe How Magical This Day Was'
Sarah Herron
'Bachelor' Alum Sarah Herron Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Fiancé Following IVF Journey
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Hannah Young/Shutterstock (12809085do) Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Molly Mae x PrettyLittleThing new collection debut, Londoner Hotel, London, UK - 16 Feb 2022
'Love Island UK' 's Molly-Mae Hague Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Tommy Fury: 'Can't Wait'
ashley greene, Paul Khoury
Ashley Greene and Husband Paul Khoury Welcome First Baby, Daughter Kingsley: 'We Love You'
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
All About Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Kids
Paris Hilton Wedding
Happily Ever After: See All of the Celebrity Weddings of 2021
Gamer Jen welcomes baby Archer
Gaming YouTuber Jen Flagg Welcomes Baby Boy with Husband Andy Ranone: 'Welcome to the World'
Derek Klena and Wife Elycia Welcome Their First Baby
Broadway's Derek Klena and Wife Elycia Welcome First Baby Together: 'Beyond in Love'
Vladimir Duthiers
CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Wife Marian Wang Are Expecting Their First Baby
abbie herbert pregnancy announcement - CR: DAN LANDONI
TikTok Stars Josh and Abbie Herbert Expecting Baby No. 2: 'We Are Blessed and Thankful'
Taylor Louderman is pregnant. Brooks Toth. https://www.instagram.com/p/CfngNj4sZTG/.
Broadway Star Taylor Louderman Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Brooks Toth: 'My New Role'
Jeremy and Hannah Duggar
Jeremiah Duggar and Wife Hannah Expecting First Child: 'Many Blessings in Life Right Now'
Mat franco baby news
'AGT' Winner Mat Franco and Wife Announce They Are Expecting a Baby Boy: 'Couldn't Be More Excited'
Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022
Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson's Relationship Timeline
Glee Alum Ali Stroker Announces First Pregnancy with Husband David Perlow: 'Dream Come True'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CgFazYkueQR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link. ; NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 09: David Perlow and Ali Stroker attend the 2019 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic,)
'Glee' Alum Ali Stroker Announces She's Expecting First Baby with David Perlow: 'Dream Come True'
ashley greene
Pregnant Ashley Greene Celebrates Daughter on the Way with 'Untraditional' Baby Shower: Photos