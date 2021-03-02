The former Bachelor and his wife Jessica Canyon also share 2-year-old Grayson Robert

Bachelor's Bob Guiney Expecting Baby No. 2 with Wife Jessica: '2021 Just Got a Whole Lot Better'

Twice the fun!

Former Bachelor star Bob Guiney and his wife Jessica Canyon, whom he married in November 2016, announced Monday that they are expecting their second child together. The pair are already parents to 2-year-old Grayson Robert.

"2021 just got a whole lot better for the Guineys!! It's safe to say @graysonguiney is really excited! ❤️," Guiney writes on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself holding up ultrasound images beside an overjoyed Grayson and Mom, who cradles her baby bump.

On her Instagram page, Canyon writes, "Woke up like this🤰🏼 Baby #2 comin' in hot!!!! 💥," noting that she's 22 weeks pregnant.

Guiney and Canyon tied the knot in November 2016 during a destination wedding held at Casa Entre Rocas in Punta Mita, Mexico. The twosome then headed off to a honeymoon in Jamaica.

Celebrating their firstborn's birthday in December, Canyon wrote alongside a gallery of throwback photos of the toddler: "Two years ago today, 24 hours of contractions, 4 hours of pushing and a cesarian, we finally got to meet our little boy 💙"