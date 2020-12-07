Ben Higgins Responds to Ex-Fiancée Lauren Bushnell's Pregnancy: 'What a Thing to Celebrate!'

Lauren Bushnell Lane and her country star husband Chris Lane announced Sunday that they are expecting their first child together

Ben Higgins is happy for ex-fiancée Lauren Bushnell Lane after her exciting pregnancy news.

The Bachelor alum, 30, and her country star husband Chris Lane, 36, announced on Sunday that they are expecting their first child together, sharing an ultrasound of their baby on the way on Instagram. The couple tied the knot in Nashville last October after they first started dating in 2018.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A dream ☁️ Except I'm not dreaming. I'm wide awake," Bushnell Lane captioned her Instagram post. "Holding your dads hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You 🙏"

Countless members of Bachelor Nation extended congratulatory messages to her in the comment section — including her ex-fiancé Higgins, 31. "Congrats! What a thing to celebrate!" wrote Higgins, who's currently engaged to Jessica Clarke.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Credit: Lauren Bushnell/Instagram

Higgins and Bushnell met and got engaged on his season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2016. The proposal came moments after Higgins said goodbye to his other finalist, JoJo Fletcher, at the time. (Fletcher also commented on Bushnell Lane's pregnancy announcement, writing: "😭😭😭 so happy for you both!!!")

Higgins and Bushnell announced their split in May 2017. In a June interview with Entertainment Tonight, Higgins reflected on the breakup, acknowledging that the two had been struggling before calling it quits. "I do think Lauren and I very early on were just trying so hard to make it work that it was just pulling pieces of us all the time," he said.

Bushnell Lane admitted it was "a rocky road from the start," telling PEOPLE after their split that "there just wasn't that joy that should be there and that was there at the beginning."

RELATED VIDEO: Lauren Bushnell Pens Tribute to Chris Lane as She Reveals They've Been Praying to 'Start a Family'

Bushnell Lane told PEOPLE exclusively about how she learned she was going to be a mom and the moment she told her husband. "I just had a feeling so I took a pregnancy test. There really wasn't anything physical happening; I just had a funny feeling I was pregnant," she explained.

"I took a test and believe I was about three-and-a-half weeks at that point, so the second line was very faint. I showed Chris and he didn't believe the test. We went to the store together and bought a digital test and it clearly read 'pregnant.' I think I took about 10 more still in disbelief!" she added. "Because I was so early we both were shocked but cautiously optimistic!"