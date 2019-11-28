The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez and Boyfriend Grayston Leonard Are Expecting Their Second Child

Another baby is joining the Bachelor Nation family!

The Bachelor alumna Bekah Martinez announced on Thanksgiving that she and her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, are expecting their second child together.

Martinez, 24, revealed the news in an Instagram photo on Thursday. The picture showed the smiling couple holding a sonogram as the expectant mom carried 9-month-old daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz on her hip.

“Thankful,” Martinez captioned the shot.

She also shared a photo of her growing and bare baby bump to her Instagram Story, writing, “Among the things I’m thankful for this year …”

The pregnancy news was met with an outpouring of loving comments, including sweet notes from former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Bekah Martinez Says the ‘Animosity’ in Her Relationship Disappeared After Her Daughter’s Birth

“No freaking way!!!!” wrote Lauren Burnham Luyendyk.

“Congrats!!!” said Joe Amabile.

“Aww, you guys!!! So happy for you!! 💗💗💗” commented Jade Roper Tolbert.

Image zoom Bekah Martinez Bekah Martinez/Instagram

Over the summer, Martinez celebrated her first child’s 4-month milestone on June 2, sharing photographs that depicted a smiley Ruth next to a sign reading, “I AM FOUR MONTHS OLD.”

For the photo op, the youngster wore a gray-and-white onesie with ruffled sleeves and a matching gray knit hat that tied under the chin, plus matching shoes — one of which was noticeably absent from her foot!

RELATED: Bach Babies! The Cute Families to Emerge from the Bachelor/Bachelorette Franchise

“This cutie’s so excited to be four months old that she kicked her dang shoe off … we are all SO in love with this kid,” the proud mom wrote alongside the images. “She’s been laughing and blowing bubbles like crazy!”

Martinez’s exciting announcement comes at the end of a mini baby Bachelor boom. On May 4, Whitney Bischoff welcomed son Hayes Singleton, who came weeks before Arie Luyendyk Jr., and Lauren Burnham became parents to daughter Alessi Ren. Two months later, Tanner and Jade Roper Tolbert welcomed their second bundle of joy to the world, son Brooks Easton, on July 29. And earlier this month, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass welcomed their second child together, son Charles “Charlie” Wolfe.