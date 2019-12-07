The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Says She Isn't 'Fearful' with Second Pregnancy: 'We’re Delighted'

Bekah Martinez is excited for her second bundle of joy!

On Friday, The Bachelor alumna — who is expecting her second child with boyfriend Grayston Leonard — gave her followers an update on her pregnancy, and opened up about how she and Leonard are handling the news.

“12 weeks. ♥️ I can’t believe how fast this pregnancy is moving. I feel guilty talking about this, but this pregnancy is already night and day compared to our first,” the reality star, 24, wrote as she began her lengthy post.

Martinez went on to explain that her first pregnancy was “scary,” as she and Leonard had only been dating for two months at the time.

“I felt embarrassed and ashamed, and I imagined everyone around me whispering about how ‘irresponsible’ we were,” she continued. “Going through such a life-altering shift with someone you barely know is stressful, scary, and often filled with doubt.”

However, that doubt went away when their daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz, 9 months, was born in February.

“Truly. I know it’s a cliche, but love blossomed so deeply between us the moment she took her first breath. That very night we danced together in the living room while she slept,” the proud mama wrote.

This time around, Martinez — who competed on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor — shared she doesn’t feel that same apprehension, and is letting herself feel excited for their baby on the way.

Image zoom Bekah Martinez Bekah Martinez/Instagram

“Now, with this baby, we can give ourselves permission to be joyful. We’re not fearful. We’re delighted,” the expecting mom said. “I can see it on Gray’s face when he touches my belly and tell the baby he loves it.”

She added, “Maybe that’s why this pregnancy is already zooming by— time really does fly when you’re having fun.”

Martinez and Leonard first announced their happy news on Thanksgiving, with the former reality star posting an Instagram photo of the smiling family holding a sonogram.

She also shared a photo of her growing and bare baby bump to her Instagram Story, writing, “Among the things I’m thankful for this year …”

Martinez’s exciting announcement comes at the end of a mini baby Bachelor boom. On May 4, Whitney Bischoff welcomed son Hayes Singleton, who came weeks before Luyendyk Jr., and Lauren Burnham became parents to daughter Alessi Ren. Two months later, Tanner and Jade Roper Tolbert welcomed their second bundle of joy to the world, son Brooks Easton, on July 29. And earlier this month, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass welcomed their second child together, son Charles “Charlie” Wolfe.