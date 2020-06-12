Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham revealed late last month that she had suffered a miscarriage with their second child

The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Thank Fans for Support After Miscarriage

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are opening up about their devastating loss, and sharing their gratitude for those who have reached out with messages of support.

A week and a half after The Bachelor couple revealed that Burnham, 28, had suffered a miscarriage after learning they were expecting their second child, they posted another video to their YouTube account that took viewers through the process of moving in preparation to relocate to a new home.

Near the beginning of the 15-minute vlog, Burnham tells their fans, "Thank you for all the love and support you've shown us over the last week."

"It has been a tough time for us it's been a tough time for everybody ... in the world, obviously. There's been a lot happening," she adds.

Image zoom Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham with daughter Alessi Lauren and Arie/Youtube

Image zoom Lauren Burnham and daughter Alessi Lauren and Arie/Youtube

"We've read a lot of your comments," adds Luyendyk, 38. "So much overwhelming support for us, and it just really put a smile on our faces because this has been a really tough week, especially for Lauren, and we're getting through it day by day."

While the couple has been packing up their home, their daughter Alessi Ren, who recently celebrated her first birthday, has begun taking her first steps.

Luyendyk and Burnham shared some of the adorable footage in their Tuesday video, showing the baby girl toddling from her mom to her dad, wearing a white dress.

"Good job! You did so good!" Luyendyk is heard telling his daughter from behind the camera as she successfully strides into his arms.

Luyendyk and Burnham, who wed in January 2019, shared the initial emotional video to their YouTube account on May 30, opening up about the roller coaster of emotions they'd experienced within the past month after first learning they were expecting their second child and then, soon after, that they had lost the pregnancy.

"I was really excited to tell you guys that we were pregnant, and I feel like this is the best way for us to tell the whole story," said Burnham at one point in the vlog.

Although their story "doesn't have the happiest outcome," Luyendyk explained that they felt like it was important to share, to let people who have gone through a similar experience know "you're not alone."