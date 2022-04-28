The Bachelor Alum Vanessa Grimaldi Expecting First Baby with Husband Josh Wolfe

Vanessa Grimaldi is officially a mom-to-be!

The 34-year-old Bachelor alum, who was once engaged to Nick Viall, is preparing to welcome her first baby with husband Josh Wolfe, announcing the exciting news on Instagram alongside a stunning selection of professional black-and-white maternity shots on Wednesday.

"Sorry I've been MIA," Grimaldi captured the sweet photos, the first of which shows her and Wolfe joyfully nuzzling noses with Grimaldi's pregnant belly visible in low-rise jeans and a white cropped tank. "I've been busy creating baby Wolfe's tiny little fingers & toes🤍🖤"

Grimaldi and Wolfe tied the knot in August last year in an intimate ceremony with close family at the Le Mount Stephen Hotel, just outside of Montreal, Canada, the pair's hometown. Their wedding venue wasn't the first nod to their Canadian heritage within their love story: Wolfe also proposed to Grimaldi atop the Saint-Louis Gate in Quebec City, Grimaldi told PEOPLE.

Celebrating their love with traditional vows, live music, and a lasagna dinner, Grimaldi and Wolfe's ceremony (and love story) left Grimaldi feeling "over the moon," she told PEOPLE at the time.

"Josh is the best partner to have in life and I feel so grateful," she said. "I know we're going to be together forever."

Earlier this month, Grimaldi and Wolfe celebrated both Easter and Passover together (Wolfe is Jewish), and Grimaldi excitedly shared photos of the duo and their two dogs during the weekend of special holidays.

"The beauty of being in an interfaith marriage is that we both get to celebrate each other's Holidays!" Grimaldi captioned the post.

Before finding her forever with Wolfe, Grimaldi had a whirlwind public romance when she won season 21 of The Bachelor in 2017. Grimaldi was engaged to Nick Viall on the show's season finale, but ended their engagement just five months after the episode aired.

Despite their split, Grimaldi and Viall eventually became friendly, and even reunited in 2020 for the Patreon series Nick V Talks Trash TV: A Bachelor and His Exes Tell All to discuss their former relationship.

"We just weren't able to match or meet each other halfway," Grimaldi recalled, according to E! News. "Although we thought we were."

"We would always hear, 'Everyone fights while it's airing, everyone does. Once the season's over, it's going to get better.' And it just didn't for us," added Viall.

Although their romantic relationship may have never gotten better, the former couple has remained on good terms throughout the years, even after Grimaldi announced she'd gotten engaged again.

Viall sweetly congratulated her and Wolfe in the comments of her Instagram post announcing the news, joking that it was a stroke of luck he'd followed her on social media recently "to hear this news."