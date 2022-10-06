'Bachelor' Alum Tia Booth Teases Baby Boy's Name as She Reveals Stunning Maternity Photos

Tia Booth is opening up about her pregnancy ahead of becoming a mom for the first time.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 31, says she's "feeling good" as she prepares to welcome a baby boy with fiancé Taylor Mock.

Noting she's been "a little uncomfortable" in the home stretch," Booth says the "rib pain lets me know this baby is fully stretched out and comfy!"

"It still amazes me every single day when I feel him move and realize that I'm growing a human," she tells PEOPLE.

Booth also shares photos from her maternity shoot exclusively with PEOPLE, noting it was "perfect timing" to get glam.

"Approaching 7 months pregnant, it's easy to feel like you aren't 'yourself' anymore," the mom-to-be explains. "There's so many physical and emotional changes happening so quickly! So the shoot was the perfect timing to get fixed up and feel beautiful."

"It really boosted my confidence!" she adds. "I'm so happy to have these photos to remember this time forever."

When it comes to naming their little one, Booth says she and Mock have picked part of his moniker.

"Baby boy has a name! Well ... he has a first name," the mom-to-be shares. "The middle name is harder than we thought."

Booth hints that she, her husband, and their baby "will all have the initials 'TM.'"

As she moves through the final weeks of pregnancy, Booth says she's excited for "just holding this little boy and seeing what he looks like.

"I'm so excited for the newborn phase," she shares. "There's nothing better than that new baby smell and the sweet cuddles."

Booth first shared her pregnancy news on Father's Day in an emotional Instagram post. The couple's celebratory news came about as she was mourning the loss of her father, who died in February.

"This has undoubtedly been my most challenging season thus far. I've never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time," the reality star wrote, also including an image of her late father at the end of the photo series.

Booth then detailed that it has "been difficult to be grateful for the good as if one of the most important people in my life is missing the celebration," adding, "while I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do."

"Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this," she continued, before wishing a "Happy heavenly Father's Day to the first man I ever loved and Happy soon-to-be Father's Day to my forever🤍."