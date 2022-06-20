Bachelor Nation's Tia Booth Reveals She Is Expecting First Baby with Fiancé Taylor Mock: 'Pure Joy'

Tia Booth is going to be a mom!

The Bachelor Nation star, 30, revealed in an Instagram post on Monday that she is expecting her first baby with her fiancé, Taylor Mock.

Sharing a set of black-and-white images of Mock cradling her growing baby bump, which were captured by Lela & Lyla, Booth wrote in the caption of her post that the couple's celebratory news comes about as she continues to mourn the loss of her father, who died in February.

"This has undoubtedly been my most challenging season thus far. I've never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time," the reality star wrote, also including an image of her late father at the end of the photo series.

Booth then detailed that it has "been difficult to be grateful for the good as if one of the most important people in my life is missing the celebration," adding, "While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do."

"Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this," she continued, before wishing a "Happy heavenly Father's Day to the first man I ever loved and Happy soon-to-be Father's Day to my forever🤍."

The Bachelor's Tia Booth Expecting First Baby with Fiancé Taylor Mock Credit: Lela and Lyla ┃ @lelaandlyla

Booth's engagement news comes about after she and Mock became engaged in April 2022.

Mock proposed to Booth while the reality star was taking part in The Bachelor Live On Stage event in Atlanta.

"Never been more shocked or sure in my life💍 I love you so much Tay, my FIANCÉ!!!" Booth wrote alongside an image of herself showing off her engagement ring at the time.

She also shared a video from the onstage proposal in her Instagram post.

And though some attendees captured the romantic moment on video, Mock and Booth had trouble remembering exactly what happened during the proposal. In a previously shared Instagram Story, Booth joked that both she and Mock "blacked out" because of the intensity of the moment.

"We *think* he said 'Sorry BIP didn't work out for you. I'm glad you came back to Nashville to me? Something or other. I wanna spend the rest of my life with you? Got down on one knee—Will you marry me?'" she recalled.

Booth added that the proposal was a complete surprise. "I knew that he was going to propose eventually and we were going to be married and live happily ever after," she wrote in the Story. "I just didn't know it was going to be that soon. He had been like trying to throw me off which now makes sense."