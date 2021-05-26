Bachelor Alum Sarah Herron 'Nervous' About Starting IVF After 'Rollercoaster' Fertility Struggle

Sarah Herron is opening up about her fertility journey.

The 34-year-old Bachelor in Paradise alum, who announced earlier this month that she is engaged to fiancé Dylan Brown, appears on the new episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with hosts Becca Kufrin and Catherine Giudici Lowe.

Herron talks about her struggle with infertility, explaining that she's going on a solo road trip to do some self-reflection before beginning the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process with Brown. She also shares that she is working with the same doctor in Northern California whom Kufrin, 31, used to freeze her own eggs last year.

She says she hasn't started the medications yet, admitting that she is "a little nervous simply because I was doing some hormone treatment before, [and] I also struggle with some mental health that I'm on medications for."

"There's just a little bit of hesitation, like, is it going to be really intense for me emotionally, mentally, physically? I think I'm just, like, 'What's this going to do to my brain?' " says Herron. "So I'm a little nervous about all that. But I feel like I have a really great support system."

"I feel prepared," she adds, "I'm just very nervous and excited."

"When you're dealing with infertility, it really is such a rollercoaster," explains Herron. "It's like every time you go up, you inevitably crash. You kinda get used to that cycle, unfortunately. I'm very hopeful. I'm very optimistic. I'm also trying to stay realistic because I know it's a journey. Obviously I hope for the best on the first try."

She says she feels "in very good hands" with her doctor, adding that "we'll get our baby eventually."

Herron — who competed on Sean Lowe's season 17 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2013 before appearing on BIP — shared last month that she and Brown had chosen a fertility specialist after struggling to conceive for seven months. The news arrived one month after Herron revealed her diminished ovarian reserve diagnosis.

"It's hard not to feel broken — but I know this is just information to know myself better — to know my relationships, priorities, and values, better," she wrote in March after finding out her chances of having a baby naturally were "very slim."