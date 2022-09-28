'Bachelor' Alum Sarah Herron Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Fiancé Following IVF Journey

Sarah Herron and fiancé Dylan Brown are expecting a baby boy next year

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on September 28, 2022
Sarah Herron
Photo: Sarah Herron

Sarah Herron is going to be a mom!

The Bachelor alum, 35, and fiancé Dylan Brown are expecting their first baby, a son, she announced on Instagram Wednesday.

"After a year-long IVF [in-vitro fertilization] journey, we are over the moon to confirm that our most recent embryo transfer was a success and I am pregnant with a baby boy!" Herron tells PEOPLE. "We are early in the first trimester still, but since I have shared my fertility journey so openly with my community, it's important to me to that I continue in that faith."

"Dylan and I know the road ahead is long, but we are cautiously optimistic. We are so grateful for our fertility doctor, Dr. Aimee Eyvazzadeh who has helped make this a reality," she continues. "We have completed 3 rounds of egg retrievals, and one embryo transfer that ended in a chemical pregnancy in 2021."

The soon-to-be mom shared a series of sweet photos on Instagram with Brown to announce the happy news, featuring the couple holding an ultrasound photo and a pair of tiny booties.

Herron also notes that she's seven weeks along in her pregnancy, adding that she and Brown "saw our baby's heartbeat flicker for the first time" this week.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, who announced her engagement to Brown in May 2021, has previously been open about her fertility and IVF journey.

Last year, she spoke about beginning the IVF process on an episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with hosts Becca Kufrin and Catherine Giudici Lowe.

"When you're dealing with infertility, it really is such a rollercoaster," explained Herron at the time. "It's like every time you go up, you inevitably crash. You kinda get used to that cycle, unfortunately. I'm very hopeful. I'm very optimistic. I'm also trying to stay realistic because I know it's a journey. Obviously I hope for the best on the first try."

She said she felt "in very good hands" with her doctor, adding that "we'll get our baby eventually."

