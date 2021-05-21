Bachelor Alum Lauren Schleyer Reveals Pregnancy One Day Before Due Date: 'Truly No Words'

Lauren Schleyer appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor in 2018, and is expecting her baby with husband Zack Santagate

A former contestant from The Bachelor is surprising fans with her pregnancy news.

Lauren Schleyer, who appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season in 2018, revealed on Instagram this week that she is pregnant, expecting her first baby with husband Zack Santagate, whom she wed in July 2019. Schleyer made the announcement one day before her due date, sharing maternity photos.

"Sitting in the nursery on our last day before our little's due date trying to think of all the things we want to say about the last nine months, and for the first time in my life I'm at a loss of words," she jokes. "It's been the most beautiful, still, loving and miraculous season of our lives and there are truly no words for how thankful we are. God knew what we needed before we did."

In the comment section, other Bachelor Nation alums congratulated Schleyer, including Bekah Martinez, who wrote, "OMG 😍."

Additionally, Lauren Burnham — who married Luyendyk, 39, in January 2019 after they met on his Bachelor season — sent well wishes. Burnham, 29, is currently expecting twins and is mom to the couple's daughter Alessi.

"Aw lauren!!!! So beautiful❤️ congratulations!" commented Burnham, as Schleyer responded, "@laurenluyendyk thank you!! And right back at ya mama- so happy for y'all!!"

Caroline Lunny, also from Luyendyk's season, wrote, "Omg finallllllyyyy hardest secret of my life!!!! I can't wait to squeeze you little one!! I love you already." Schleyer wrote back to Lunny, "You DID keep this secret for so long. And literally gave me the best advice. Ugh I just love you."

On her Instagram Story Thursday, the mom-to-be showed off her baby bump and wrote to her followers: "Tbh y'all are lucky I didn't tell you sooner Bc you would have seen more bump pics than you wanted to."

Schleyer revealed in an Instagram post on March 22, 2019, that she and Santagate were engaged. Then, they tied the knot on July 23, 2019. Marking their first wedding anniversary last July, Schleyer wrote, "it's a best friend thing. ❤️ happy one year," alongside a romantic montage of their relationship.