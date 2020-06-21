The Bachelor's Courtney Robertson Welcomes First Child with Fiancé Humberto Preciado

Former Bachelor contestant Courtney Robertson announced in December that she was engaged to boyfriend Humberto Preciado and pregnant with their first baby

Another Bachelor baby has arrived!

On Sunday, Courtney Robertson, who won season 16 of the ABC reality dating series, announced the birth of her first child with fiancé Humberto Preciado. "My guys. So in love over here. Happy Father's Day," she captioned her Instagram Stories, along with a photo of Preciado on the hospital bed.

"All the feelings," Robertson also shared, along with a selfie video of her and her newborn.

In another clip, Robertson filmed herself leaving the hospital as she captured her fiancé carrying her bag and their baby boy in a car seat.

Robertson, 36, announced her engagement to Preciado and the news of their baby boy on the way simultaneously in December, sharing a photo of the couple holding up a onesie that read "I [heart] NY." In addition, the then-mom-to-be included a close-up of her diamond sparkler.

"Happy Holidays from the three of us 🥰," she captioned the post. "I can't wait to marry this man, with our son there 💙 Easiest 'YES' I've ever said 💍."

Over the months that followed, Robertson gave her followers glimpses at both her growing baby bump and wedding-planning process, revealing in January that she'd chosen her dress for the big day and unveiling the couple's save-the-date card the following month.

"I love going to weddings 🥰 So pleased with the way our save the dates turned out 💌 👰🏻🤵🏻," she wrote alongside the card, which revealed that she and Preciado would be tying the knot this October in the Tlaquepaque area of Sedona, Arizona.

Robertson competed for (and won) the heart of Ben Flajnik on season 16 of The Bachelor in 2012, but following their engagement, the two ultimately split seven months later. She went on to date future Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. on and off for years prior to him starring on the series' 22nd season in 2018.

She began dating Preciado in 2019, celebrating their one-year anniversary as a couple with a sweet Instagram tribute this past April that read, "La Dolce Vita ❤️ Here's to 365 days of pure happiness. What a difference a year makes."

Shortly following the news of their engagement and bundle of joy on the way, Robertson told PEOPLE that she and her beau "got serious pretty quickly" after he messaged her on social media — and "getting pregnant was something we had discussed. It wasn't a total shock."