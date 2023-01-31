Celebrity Parents 'Bachelor' Alum Courtney Robertson Is 'Currently Deciding' on Baby No. 3: 'Leaning Towards Yes' Courtney Robertson revealed where she's at on growing her family as she caught up with Bachelor Nation and PEOPLE By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines and Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 31, 2023 02:23 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtney Robertson Preciado/Instagram Courtney Robertson is opening up about life as a mom of two. Speaking with PEOPLE at an event for The Bachelor season 27, the dating series alum, 39, joked that she and husband Humberto Preciado are "excited" for when her kids can "start wiping their own butts." "The days are full, but it's like little fires in the house. I always say little fires cracking," she tells PEOPLE. "It's just new developments every day, and it's fun to share that with my husband, texting him like, 'Oh my God, my daughter's standing.' I think by the time I get home, she'll be walking." Robertson also talked about the differences she's noticed between daughter Paloma Ruby, 14 months, and son Joaquin Ramon, 2½. "My son is a total mama's boy, and their personalities are so different. They're just born with their ways," she says. "My daughter is so sweet, and she just looks at my husband. She's a daddy's girl. She loves me too. When he walks in the room, she just lights up. Though having two under two can be a challenge, Robertson believes the couple is "more relaxed now as parents, having been through it," which gives them more time to devote to their own relationship. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 'Bachelor' Alum Courtney Robertson Welcomes Second Baby, Daughter Paloma Ruby: 'New Party of 4' "We always make it a point to do at least one date night a week, and my husband's really good at that. We love going to concerts, so we do 24-hour trips," she explains, recalling a recent trip to Anaheim, California for a Pearl Jam concert. However, Robertson admits that being "out till midnight" isn't the same as before. "You feel the effects the next day. You wake up with the kids at 6, and you're like, 'But it was worth it because we got to flirt a little bit.' Just have a nice dinner together. So you appreciate it much more now." Having found the balance, Robertson says the couple is entertaining the idea of adding one more to their brood. "I'm just doing real estate full-time in Arizona. That's been nice. I'm starting a podcast I'm really excited about, a limited series. And I think we were deciding if we're going to have another baby," she teases, adding, "Stay tuned." Of the conversation, Robertson says she's admitted to Preciado that she's nervous to "be outnumbered." "But my husband really wants another, and I'm turning 40 next summer, so we're deciding that and if we have the bandwidth to do it." "It's a big decision, and we're deciding soon, but I think we're leaning towards yes, to at least try," she continues. "At least right now, we each have one, so it's like we're covered. We'll have a wild child. We'll see. I'm hoping for another boy. I have to say, my son loves me."