'Bachelor' Alum Caila Quinn and Husband Nick Burrello Welcome First Baby, Daughter Teddi Marie

Caila Quinn and husband Nick Burrello are officially parents after welcoming a daughter

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 31, 2023 05:05 PM
Bachelor Alum Caila Quinn and Husband Nick Burrello Welcome a Baby Girl, Daughter Teddi Marie
Calia Quinn in labor at hospital with husband . Photo: Caila Quinn/instagram

Bachelor Nation just got a little bit bigger.

Caila Quinn is officially a mom after welcoming a baby girl, the Bachelor alum confirmed on Instagram Friday.

"Moments before we met our little girl & welcomed her into the world! A little insta vs. reality ♥️," she captioned a before and after shot of her and husband Nick Burrello in the hospital, welcoming their daughter.

Quinn, 31, and Burrello welcomed daughter Teddi Marie Burrello on Thursday, March 30, weighing 8 lbs., 4 oz., the couple revealed to Us Weekly.

The reality star began sharing peeks at her labor experience in her Instagram Story on Friday, showing her posing for a mirror selfie, writing, "sharing some news."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"On the way to pick up our package," she captioned the video, where the mom and dad joked about heading to the hospital.

The next slide shows the couple posing in their hospital room, writing, "late night check-in," noting it was 9:00 p.m. on March 29, just hours before their little girl made her debut.

The Bachelor alum shared her pregnancy news in September, alongside sweet pictures of the couple holding up a strip of sonogram photos with luscious greenery behind them.

"It doesn't feel real to type this out, but Nick and I are excited to announce... that we are having a baby!" she wrote. "Little Baby Burrello is joining our family in March 2023 and we are counting down the days!"

Caila Quinn Burrello pregnancy announcement
Ailin Rachael Hyde (www.ailinrachaelhyde.com)

"Thank you for your love and support over the past 5 years of our relationship, we are over the moon excited to start this next chapter ♥️ Love and big hugs, Caila + Nick," she concluded the post.

Quinn came in third place on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor in 2016, and later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise. In October 2017, she introduced Burrello on social media for the first time with a photo of the two of them kissing underneath an old-school movie theater in Cleveland.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the time, Quinn revealed that she was set up with Burrello, a private equity real estate investor from Chicago, through a mutual friend.

The couple tied the knot in May 2021 at a ceremony in Sarasota, Florida, after getting engaged in January 2020.

Related Articles
Caila Quinn Burrello pregnancy announcement
'Bachelor' Alum Caila Quinn Expecting First Baby with Husband Nick Burrello: 'Over the Moon'
Caila Quinn
'Bachelor' Alum Caila Quinn Marries Fiancé Nick Burrello: 'No Words to Describe How Magical This Day Was'
Calia Quinn wedding dress shopping
Watch Bachelor Alum Caila Quinn Search for Her Dream Gown on New Say Yes to the Dress
The Bold Type's Katie Stevens Welcomes Baby with Husband Paul DiGiovanni: 'We Are So in Love'.
'The Bold Type' 's Katie Stevens Welcomes First Baby with Husband Paul DiGiovanni: 'So in Love'
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Teyonah Parris attends Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con Bash held at FLOAT, Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California sponsored by HBO. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)
Teyonah Parris and Husband James Welcome First Baby, a Daughter, in Home Birth: 'So Blessed'
Victoria's Secret Alum Jasmine Tookes Welcomes Baby Girl with Husband Juan David Borrero
Jasmine Tookes Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Mia Victoria: 'Prettiest Little Princess'
Bringing Up Bates Katie Bates and Husband Travis Clark Welcome a Baby Girl
'Bringing Up Bates' ' Katie Bates and Husband Travis Clark Welcome First Baby, Daughter Hailey James
mark zuckerberg
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Jon Pardi and Summer Pardi attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
Jon Pardi and Wife Summer Welcome First Baby, Daughter Presley Fawn: 'Ready to Pardi'
Taylor Louderman baby
Broadway's Taylor Louderman and Husband Brooks Toth Welcome First Baby, Son Addison: Photos
'Glee' Alum Ali Stroker and Husband David Perlow Welcome First Baby Together
'Glee' Alum Ali Stroker and Husband David Perlow Welcome First Baby Together: 'We Are So Lucky'
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
jessica alba
ABC News' Maggie Rulli Welcomes Her First Baby, Daughter Rosemary: 'Best Early Christmas Present'
Nicky Hilton Celebrates Daughter Teddy's 'Happiest Birthday' with Family Trip to Disneyland
Nicky Hilton Shares Rare Family Photos from Daughter Teddy's Birthday Trip to Disneyland
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1aXAmcN-20no3G7iburlroXJxOuX4KiSV
'Bachelor' Alum Nick Viall Is Engaged to Natalie Joy: 'For the Rest of My Life, It's You'
Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols baby
'The Challenge' 's Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols Welcome Their Second Baby, Daughter Liliana Marie