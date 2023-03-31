'Bachelor' Alum Caila Quinn and Husband Nick Burrello Welcome First Baby, Daughter Teddi Marie

Bachelor Nation just got a little bit bigger.

Caila Quinn is officially a mom after welcoming a baby girl, the Bachelor alum confirmed on Instagram Friday.

"Moments before we met our little girl & welcomed her into the world! A little insta vs. reality ♥️," she captioned a before and after shot of her and husband Nick Burrello in the hospital, welcoming their daughter.

Quinn, 31, and Burrello welcomed daughter Teddi Marie Burrello on Thursday, March 30, weighing 8 lbs., 4 oz., the couple revealed to Us Weekly.

The reality star began sharing peeks at her labor experience in her Instagram Story on Friday, showing her posing for a mirror selfie, writing, "sharing some news."

"On the way to pick up our package," she captioned the video, where the mom and dad joked about heading to the hospital.

The next slide shows the couple posing in their hospital room, writing, "late night check-in," noting it was 9:00 p.m. on March 29, just hours before their little girl made her debut.

The Bachelor alum shared her pregnancy news in September, alongside sweet pictures of the couple holding up a strip of sonogram photos with luscious greenery behind them.

"It doesn't feel real to type this out, but Nick and I are excited to announce... that we are having a baby!" she wrote. "Little Baby Burrello is joining our family in March 2023 and we are counting down the days!"

Ailin Rachael Hyde (www.ailinrachaelhyde.com)

"Thank you for your love and support over the past 5 years of our relationship, we are over the moon excited to start this next chapter ♥️ Love and big hugs, Caila + Nick," she concluded the post.

Quinn came in third place on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor in 2016, and later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise. In October 2017, she introduced Burrello on social media for the first time with a photo of the two of them kissing underneath an old-school movie theater in Cleveland.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the time, Quinn revealed that she was set up with Burrello, a private equity real estate investor from Chicago, through a mutual friend.

The couple tied the knot in May 2021 at a ceremony in Sarasota, Florida, after getting engaged in January 2020.