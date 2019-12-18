Bachelor Alum Britt Nilsson Is Expecting Her First Child with Husband Jeremy Byrne

Britt Nilsson is prepping for motherhood in 2020!

The Bachelor Nation alum — who appeared on Chris Soules‘ season of The Bachelor in 2015, before facing-off against Kaitlyn Bristowe for the lead of season 11 of The Bachelorette — and husband Jeremy Byrne are expecting their first child together in the new year.

The couple’s bundle of joy is due in mid June, with Nilsson just hitting the 14-week mark.

Nilsson and Byrne first announced the news on Dec. 14 with a tearful video shared to her YouTube page, shot as she and Byrne read the results of her pregnancy test live on camera.

“I can’t believe it,” Nilsson, 32, said in the clip. “It just didn’t seem real. I didn’t think it could be. I thought I just had a late period!”

“We’re pregnant!” she added, processing the information for the first time. “I feel like I don’t believe it because I’ve never been pregnant before. And I feel excited and overwhelmed and I don’t know, this is just something that’s always happened to other people and not to me! But it’s like, the biggest blessing. I love other people’s kids, I just can’t imagine how much I’m going to love our little baby.”

Byrne was equally shocked. “I can’t fathom it yet,” he said, telling his wife, “I love you.”

“Our little person, when we’re old, we can show this to them,” Nilsson said of the clip, breaking into tears again. “It’s so sweet. Oh maybe I really am pregnant. I’m crying a lot, even for me!”

She then posted about the pregnancy news on Instagram, writing that she was feeling “Pure JOY!”

“The moment in time that everything changed!!! The day we found out that our little baby was our little baby,” she added in her YouTube post. “We are parents!!”

Hours after sharing her big news, Nilsson posted a video on Instagram expressing gratitude to fans for their support.

“I want to say thank you to every single person who is wishing us well and praying for our little baby and celebrating with us,” she said in the clip. “We’ve been waiting and praying and wondering when to share. I’m actually 13 weeks, now so we’ve known for a while and we’ve seen the heartbeat and seen his little legs and arms. We’re watching the development, it’s so fun to see. But we didn’t know when to share.”

“Today’s been such an exciting day,” Nilsson added. “As a new mama, to see so many people filled with so much joy for us, it’s very humbling. It’s just such a miracle. So it’s really fun to share with everyone.”

The expectant mother went on to explain that while she “can’t respond to every single comment,” she was “reading them all.”

“I need to take breaks because it’s making me cry!” Nilsson said. “It’s so precious. I feel connected to all of you and it just means a lot. It feels like we’re not in this alone. We just have people supporting us and praying for us. We’re very, very happy and wow. Just wow.”

Since then, Nilsson — who married Byrne in September 2017 after nearly two years of dating — has shared more and more about her pregnancy on social media.

On Wednesday, the reality star showed off her growing baby bump, alongside the first video of “Baby Byrne” — recorded from an ultrasound she had at the 10-week mark.

“Swipe to see who’s inside!!!!” Nilsson captioned the post. “First pic is me at 14 weeks, second is baby Byrne at 10 weeks. I can’t believe our little boobah is zootin all around so much with their little legs and arms, makes me cry!! Can’t wait to keep watching you grow, I already love you so much! ❤️❤️❤️.”