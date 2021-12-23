Bachelor's Astrid Loch Offers Update on Newborn Baby's Battle with COVID: 'This Week was Scary'

The reality star said she felt "completely helpless" in her description of the "nightmare" situation

Astrid Loch's baby boy August William is out of the hospital after a "scary" health battle.

On Wednesday, the Bachelor Nation star, 31, shared on Instagram that she and her 4-week old son "are back home & soaking up all of the cuddles" after the newborn was admitted to the hospital earlier this week with COVID-19.

Loch detailed the "scary" week alongside a selfie of the two snuggled up together at home.

"Watching Auggy get poked and prodded at the hospital and feeling completely helpless was a nightmare but he was such a trooper and I couldn't be more thankful for the healthcare professionals who took such great care of our little guy," the reality star began her caption.

"My wish is for no other parent to have to go though [sic] what we did this week," she added. "This new variant is aggressive and spreading quickly. Please be safe this holiday season and do your part to protect those who are unprotected."

Loch and finacé Kevin Wendt, whom she met on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, became first-time parents on Nov. 20 when they welcomed baby August into the world. Loch documented her pregnancy journey in a collection of blog posts for PEOPLE, where she opened up about her fertility struggle and experience with IVF.

On Tuesday, Wendt announced in an emotional post that the entire family of three had tested positive for COVID-19 and "are in isolation until after Christmas."

"Tough week for @thewendtgang," the 37-year-old firefighter wrote alongside a shot of August nestled on Loch's chest. "Our family has COVID and it is not taking it easy on any of us."

Wendt said Loch was the first of the trio to exhibit symptoms. A short time later, August started to run a fever.

Describing his own symptoms, Wendt said, "I got very sick yesterday and today is my worst yet, so I couldn't go in the hospital, not even to bring Astrid dinner. Because of the new variant and the unknown around transmission, I've been staying clear of my little man until my symptoms are gone."

Wendt then lauded his soon-to-be wife for her resiliency during the family's bout with COVID-19.

"This is an appreciation post for the best mother and teammate there is," he said. "@astridloch is such a champ she snapped into mama bear mode and never skipped a beat. While very sick she did everything and more a great mother does."

"This week reassured me [of two] things," Wendt added. "August is a strong boy (IVF so he's the best we got lol) and Astrid was born to be a mom. Thanks hun, for being the mother I knew you would be, already."