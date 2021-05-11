Bachelor Alum Ashley Spivey Suffers Second Pregnancy Loss in 5 Months: A 'Cruel Turn of Events'

The heartbreaking news comes five months after Ashley Spivey and husband Steve Hunsberg faced the loss of a baby boy they were expecting, whom the couple had named CJ

Ashley Spivey has suffered her second pregnancy loss in five months.

The Bachelor alum shared the devastating news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, writing alongside an ultrasound image, "Lil' Blobby tried but unfortunately some genetic abnormalities stopped all growth over the past week and the heartbeat."

The heartbreaking revelation came two weeks after Spivey announced that she was expecting with husband Steve Hunsberg.

Looking back at her pregnancy announcement last month, the former reality star wrote, "This obviously is not the outcome me and @shunsy14 wanted. This feels like a particularly cruel turn of events."

However, Spivey noted that "I don't regret telling everyone early - if anything this has been the most normal I've felt in months. If you haven't been on the receiving end of constant pity while enduring fertility troubles - consider yourself lucky."

In November, Spivey and Hunsberg faced the tragic loss of a baby boy they were expecting, whom the couple had named CJ.

In her post on Tuesday, Spivey referenced CJ and explained that "[d]espite all this, I do consider myself lucky."

"I have 4 embabies waiting to hopefully be brought into the world. I really do not know what my mental state would be like right now if @lucky.sekhon hadn't given me the advice to freeze my embryos while I was waiting for my body to heal after the devastating loss of CJ," she continued.

"I received a lot of well meaning advice in the weeks following CJ that encouraged me to try naturally but ultimately, this is why listening to professionals is important - statistically, my eggs are not good," Spivey wrote.

"I know that there is no guarantee here - but damnit, I have to remain hopeful. I will have a d&c on Thursday and then figure out the next steps from there," she added. "This is just my reality, hopefully there is a happy ending for me too further down the road."

Ashley Spivey Ashley Spivey | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Spivey has been candid about her fertility struggles in the past. Last April, she opened up about previously suffering a miscarriage in an Instagram post commemorating National Fertility Awareness Week.

"I wish I had a hopeful post for you today but I don't," she wrote at the time. "I'm approaching the year anniversary of my miscarriage and I feel even farther away from mom goals than I did back then."

"It seems like a cruel joke to make the nanny who loves kids more than anything, infertile, but also I also feel insanely rude complaining about this when people have much bigger problems than this right now," she shared. "Just wanted to let you know that if you are hurting for any reason right now - I see you and you matter."