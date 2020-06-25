The Bachelor alum and boyfriend Grayston Leonard welcomed their second child on Friday

Baby's Got a Name! Bekah Martinez Reveals Her Newborn Son's Moniker 5 Days After His Birth

Bekah Martinez revealed her newborn son's name on Wednesday — five days after welcoming the little one with boyfriend Grayston Leonard.

"Only took us 5 days, but this baby’s got a name 🤗" Martinez, 25, wrote on Instagram, announcing that her son's name is Franklin James. "Welcome to the world, Frankie J!"

Martinez teased the name announcement earlier in the day on Wednesday, writing on her Instagram Story, "promise a name announcement is coming," atop a photo of herself breastfeeding little Franklin.

"hold up and let me get a lil photo shoot going," she added.

Franklin was born on June 19 — one day after his due date — at 2:52am weighing 7lbs, 8oz., Martinez shared on Instagram Friday.

Martinez and Leonard, who she has been dating since July 2017, are also mom and dad to Ruth Ray De La Luz, 16 months.

On Saturday, she shared a video on her Instagram Story breastfeeding both children at the same time.

Ruth can be heard saying “Dada” in the video while the baby peacefully feeds, and Martinez tells her daughter that Leonard is at work. Soon after, the mom of two is feeding both children.

"In case you were wondering how breastfeeding is going… 😂😂😂" Martinez wrote on the Instagram Story.

On Father's Day, Martinez shared a tribute to her dad as well as her boyfriend with several photos on Instagram.

"I don’t know how I got so lucky," the Bachelor alum wrote. "Gray— there’s quite literally no one I’d rather raise babies with."