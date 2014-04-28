Giveaway: A So-Ro Wooden Cradle from Babyhome (a $400 Value!)

We're giving away a so-ro wooden cradle from Babyhome this week. Make sure to enter for your chance to win!

Designed by a reputed occupational therapist, Babyhome‘s sleek and modern wooden cradle from so-ro rocks front-to-back (just like in the womb) instead of side-to-side providing a more soothing motion for babies.

Available in single ($400) and double ($600) versions, the head of the cradle features three levels of elevation to help maintain a clear, unobstructed and relaxing environment for your little one. It also promotes healthy breathing, especially for infants with colds or nasal congestion.

Made with plywood Baltic birch (in either walnut brown or white), the well-crafted sleeping space (it also comes with a mattress and sheet) has won many design awards.

With all that in mind, it’s easy to understand why it has so many celeb mom fans including Ali Landry (left).



Online entries must be received between 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time ("ET") on 4/28/14 and 11:59 p.m. (ET) on 5/4/14.