Babybjörn has just made shopping for infant gear a little sweeter.

The well-loved baby-product company recently launched its newest line of bouncers and carriers featuring multicolored polka dots decorating a pink or blue background.

Called Soft Sprinkles, the limited-edition designs are offered on the brand’s Carrier One and Bouncer Bliss, which retail for $190 and $200, respectively. Both the carriers and bouncer covers are made in part of soft cotton denim.

Starring in a photo shoot for the Soft Sprinkles collection are the adorable Gothenburg triplets Leo, Francis and Bonnie, alongside their dad and mom Bea Unenge-Cronie, a blogger.

Babybjörn’s website describes the Bouncer Bliss as an “ergonomic baby bouncer that gives your newborn the proper support,” with “all-natural rocking” that doesn’t require electricity or batteries.

“Playing in the baby bouncer also helps your baby develop motor skills and balance,” the product listing states, adding that the bouncer “can be used for newborns and up to the age of 2,” from 8 to 29 lbs.

“When your child has learned to sit without help, you simply turn the fabric seat around and use the bouncer as a comfy children’s chair,” the description continues.

The popular Baby Carrier One is also well-known for its ergonomic design, made for parents to tote newborns to 3-year-olds weighing up to 33 lbs. both in the front and back.

“The size, seat area and head support are fully adjustable, which means the baby carrier can be adapted as your newborn grows and their needs change, as well as to fit different babywearers,” the product description boasts.

Soft Sprinkles carrier and bouncer designs are available now on babybjorn.com.