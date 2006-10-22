Baby Shower for Tobey Maguire and fiance Jen Meyer
Update: The couple tell People that they are expecting a baby girl! Jennifer is due in November.
Tobey Maguire‘s fiance Jen Meyer celebrated the impending arrival of their first baby at her baby shower this past Sunday. The event took place at her dad’s Malibu estate overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Celebrity guests at the girls-only event included Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox Arquette, Nicky Hilton, Jennifer Garner, Demi Moore, a pregnant Bryce Dallas Howard, and her childhood friend Kate Hudson.
A guest told People magazine, "It was a very mellow afternoon. It was a totally easy breezy, chill shower. No shower games. No present opening. Just hanging out." Jen received gifts from Beverly Hills high end baby boutique Petit Tresor.
Baby Spidey is due in early November.
Source: People
Photo used with permission from People