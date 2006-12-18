Baby 7: Top Ten Celebrity Babies Born in 2006
It seems like Hollywood babies are born everyday and although theyare all very special to their parents, only a few are born into instantcelebrity. For these babies, their birth and eventual life among thefellow rich and famous is filled with constant harassment andspeculation from the paparazzi, an instant role as a fashion icon, aswell as automatic placement in the hearts of the public.
With this in mind, the Celebrity Baby Blog presents to you, over the next 10 days, our Top Ten Celebrity Babies Born in 2006…
Click "read more" to see who Baby #7 is!
Baby #7 is Moses Martin
Named after a song his father, Chris Martin (of the British band Coldplay), wrote about his mother, actress and celebrity baby Gwyneth Paltrow, baby boy Moses Martin entered into the world under the unusual moniker of Moses, the great divider of the red sea. Compared to his big sister, Apple, his name didn’t make quite as big a splash. He was born Saturday April 8th, weighing 8 lbs, 4 oz, by cesearean section, at Mount Sinai (how fitting!).
Moses made his pictorial debut on his first trip home fromthe hospital. He made a more official debut in People magazine, as top celebrity babies tend to do. As a member of the third generation of Hollywood hotshots, Moses can look forward to many more Hollywoodish anomolies.Coming from a family that has homes in Los Angeles, New York, and London, Mosesis also a very well traveled little guy, who runs in tight celebrity circles. As a second time mom, it appears that Gwyneth has tried to shield him more from cameras so we haven’t seen much of the little guy but we hope to see much more as he enters his second year!