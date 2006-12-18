Baby 7: Top Ten Celebrity Babies Born in 2006

It seems like Hollywood babies are born everyday and although theyare all very special to their parents, only a few are born into instantcelebrity. For these babies, their birth and eventual life among thefellow rich and famous is filled with constant harassment andspeculation from the paparazzi, an instant role as a fashion icon, aswell as automatic placement in the hearts of the public.

With this in mind, the Celebrity Baby Blog presents to you, over the next 10 days, our Top Ten Celebrity Babies Born in 2006…

Baby #7 is Moses Martin

Named after a song his father, Chris Martin (of the British band Coldplay), wrote about his mother, actress and celebrity baby Gwyneth Paltrow, baby boy Moses Martin entered into the world under the unusual moniker of Moses, the great divider of the red sea. Compared to his big sister, Apple, his name didn’t make quite as big a splash. He was born Saturday April 8th, weighing 8 lbs, 4 oz, by cesearean section, at Mount Sinai (how fitting!).