Baby 5: Top Celebrity Babies Born in 2006
It seems like Hollywood babies are born everyday and although theyare all very special to their parents, only a few are born into instantcelebrity. For these babies, their birth and eventual life among thefellow rich and famous is filled with constant harassment andspeculation from the paparazzi, an instant role as a fashion icon, aswell as automatic placement in the hearts of the public.
Click "read more" to see who Baby #5 is!
Baby # 5 is Barron William Trump.
Barron was bornthe first son of his beyond-rich real estate mogul father, Donald Trump,and his third wife, model Melania (nee Knauss), on March 20th. Although this little socialite in the making was born with the proverbial silver spoon in his mouth, he is usually seen out and about with his mom.Making sure that their tike’s world premiere was nothing less than stellar, Barron entered the limelight with a TV debut on Oprah, as well as a spread in People magazine.