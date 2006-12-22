Baby 3: Top Celebrity Babies Born in 2006
It seems like Hollywood babies are born everyday and although theyare all very special to their parents, only a few are born into instantcelebrity. For these babies, their birth and eventual life among thefellow rich and famous is filled with constant harassment andspeculation from the paparazzi, an instant role as a fashion icon, aswell as automatic placement in the hearts of the public.
Click "read more" to see who Baby #3 is!
The Celebrity Baby Blog’s #3 celebrity baby born in 2006 is Kingston James McGregor Rossdale.
King, as his superstar parents call him, was born on May 26th, to an enthusiastic and fashionable pop star and a rocker. His parents, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale, named their son in dedication of two of their favorite places (Jamaica and England), only making it natural for the little guy to become a seasoned traveler as soon as he could fly.Kingston has become his mother’s absolute constant companion, not to mention, favorite accessory and is always dressed to a tee from the top of his head to the bottom of his feet. At only 6.5 months old, Kingston has already become known for his dapper ‘dos and his mother’s fashion-consciousness concerning her son’s attire. As Gwen takes him everywhere she goes, he is also one of the most photographed Hollywood babies born this year, and we are so greatful that Gwen has no problem sharing her beautiful son with the world.
Photo: Flynet Online, used with permission