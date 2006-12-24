Baby 1: Top Celebrity Babies Born in 2006

Shiloh was born on May 27th in the seclusion of Namibia, Africa, granting her a dual citizenship, much like her internationally-born siblings Maddox, 5, and Zahara, 23 months. No stranger to the tabloids for their rumored relationship, the world was in shock to find out that in less than a year after filing for divorce from his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, Brad and his new girlfriend Angelina were going to have a baby of their own. This was even more surprising because the couple had never even officially acknowledged their relationship.