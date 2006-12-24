Baby 1: Top Celebrity Babies Born in 2006
The Celebrity Baby Blog’s top celebrity baby born in 2006 is… Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt!
Another baby who already inspires art is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, our pick for the top baby born in 2006. The first biological child of A-list couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who in her short life has already joined Hollywood’s A-list herself, and been immortalized in wax. Her very first and only official photo shoot in People featured Shiloh wearing a t-shirt that sparked a national frenzy for one small boutique. And she has already had a much publicized Malibu play date with fellow celebrity baby Kingston Rossdale (our choice for third top celebrity baby born this year).
Shiloh was born on May 27th in the seclusion of Namibia, Africa, granting her a dual citizenship, much like her internationally-born siblings Maddox, 5, and Zahara, 23 months. No stranger to the tabloids for their rumored relationship, the world was in shock to find out that in less than a year after filing for divorce from his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, Brad and his new girlfriend Angelina were going to have a baby of their own. This was even more surprising because the couple had never even officially acknowledged their relationship.
Regardless of the the controversy surrounding her parents union, the world waited with baited breath for the birth of baby Jolie-Pitt. Since her debut, everyone wanted to see if Shiloh inherited the looks that helped make her parents famous. We were treated to a glimpse in photos in the German magazine Gala showing the first actual picture of the whole Jolie-Pitt family together. But then Christmas came early when both Hello! and People magazines published a photoshoot of the family in Cambodia, including a gorgeous close-up of Shiloh.