Inside the Baby2Baby Gala, Where the A-List Raised Funds for Families in Need
Vanessa Bryant was honored at the Baby2Baby 10 Year Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend, where stars celebrated their work, raised money for children in need and made a stop in the Paul Mitchell Portrait Studio
Natalia & Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant was the honoree at Baby2Baby's 10 Year Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 13, and gave a moving speech about the organization's work and her late husband Kobe's love for the organization.
"As parents, all we want is for our children to be safe, healthy and give them opportunities we didn't have," she said. "For me, it's not just about being a parent and recognizing the need to help. But it's about trying to do something impactful for these families and their children to get them what they need."
She brought daughter Natalia, 18, as her date for the evening; they were two of the many stars in attendance Saturday night who stopped by the Paul Mitchell Portrait Studio for a photo. Read on for more of the big names at the meaningful event.
Kerry Washington
Jennifer Garner
Nicole Richie
Molly Sims
Shay Mitchell
Jessica Alba & Cash Warren
Jenna Dewan
Mindy Kaling
Hilary Duff
Ciara
Leslie Mann & Judd Apatow
Behati Prinsloo & Adam Levine
Evan Spiegel & Miranda Kerr and Jasmine Tookes & Juan David Borrero
Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof & Norah Weinstein
