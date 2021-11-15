Inside the Baby2Baby Gala, Where the A-List Raised Funds for Families in Need

Vanessa Bryant was the honoree at Baby2Baby's 10 Year Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 13, and gave a moving speech about the organization's work and her late husband Kobe's love for the organization.

"As parents, all we want is for our children to be safe, healthy and give them opportunities we didn't have," she said. "For me, it's not just about being a parent and recognizing the need to help. But it's about trying to do something impactful for these families and their children to get them what they need."

She brought daughter Natalia, 18, as her date for the evening; they were two of the many stars in attendance Saturday night who stopped by the Paul Mitchell Portrait Studio for a photo. Read on for more of the big names at the meaningful event.