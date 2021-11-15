Inside the Baby2Baby Gala, Where the A-List Raised Funds for Families in Need

Vanessa Bryant was honored at the Baby2Baby 10 Year Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend, where stars celebrated their work, raised money for children in need and made a stop in the Paul Mitchell Portrait Studio

By Kate Hogan November 15, 2021 10:36 AM

1 of 15

Natalia & Vanessa Bryant

Credit: Carlos Eric Lopez

Vanessa Bryant was the honoree at Baby2Baby's 10 Year Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 13, and gave a moving speech about the organization's work and her late husband Kobe's love for the organization. 

"As parents, all we want is for our children to be safe, healthy and give them opportunities we didn't have," she said. "For me, it's not just about being a parent and recognizing the need to help. But it's about trying to do something impactful for these families and their children to get them what they need."

She brought daughter Natalia, 18, as her date for the evening; they were two of the many stars in attendance Saturday night who stopped by the Paul Mitchell Portrait Studio for a photo. Read on for more of the big names at the meaningful event. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Kerry Washington

Credit: Carlos Eric Lopez

3 of 15

Jennifer Garner

Credit: Carlos Eric Lopez
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

Nicole Richie

Credit: Carlos Eric Lopez
Advertisement

5 of 15

Molly Sims

Credit: Carlos Eric Lopez

6 of 15

Shay Mitchell

Credit: Carlos Eric Lopez
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

Jessica Alba & Cash Warren

Credit: Carlos Eric Lopez
Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

Jenna Dewan

Credit: Carlos Eric Lopez
Advertisement

9 of 15

Mindy Kaling

Credit: Carlos Eric Lopez
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

Hilary Duff

Credit: Carlos Eric Lopez
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

Ciara

Credit: Carlos Eric Lopez
Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

Leslie Mann & Judd Apatow

Credit: Carlos Eric Lopez
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

Behati Prinsloo & Adam Levine

Credit: Carlos Eric Lopez
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

Evan Spiegel & Miranda Kerr and Jasmine Tookes & Juan David Borrero

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof & Norah Weinstein

Credit: Carlos Eric Lopez
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kate Hogan
    `