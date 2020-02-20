Adorable New Baby Yoda Toys Include Budget-Friendly Miniatures, Lego Sets and Animatronic Figure

Image zoom "Battle for the Bounty" vehicle and figurine Disney

Baby Yoda isn’t just for galaxies far, far away anymore!

The adorable breakout star of The Mandalorian is making a cameo in the new toy line, Star Wars: Mission Fleet, which will be released later this year from Hasbro.

The new collection, which was previewed exclusively with io9 on Thursday ahead of the New York Toy Fair, features adorable 2.5″ figurines of everybody’s favorite Star Wars characters from throughout the franchise, including movie trilogies, Clone Wars as well as the Disney+ series.

The 50-year-old “infant” who was an instant hit with fans across the globe — with the creature officially known as “The Child” topping “baby” searches on Google for 2019 — is a highlight of the “Battle of the Bounty” set, which also features the show’s titular bounty hunter.

In addition to a floating bassinet with a detachable Baby Yoda figurine, the set also includes the bounty hunter’s speeder — which the bassinet can attach to — as well as his rifle, jetpack and a projectile launcher.

The set, which retails for $14.99, will be coming to most stores in fall 2020.

Although Baby Yoda has been a hit ever since the series debuted last November, fans have had to wait months for the chance to bring the lovable character home.

In addition to the already-announced official figurines that will launch in the spring — and are currently available for pre-order on ShopDisney.com — several other exciting new items were also announced on Thursday, including an animatronic figure that can blink his eyes, move his ears and even take a “Force nap.” The exciting new Hasbro toy will retail for $59.99 and is set to hit shelves in the fall.

Other upcoming items include a special Mandalorian edition of Trouble and Operation, several Lego sets, and an adorable line of beanies for adults, children and infants that will be going on sale on Love Your Melon‘s website on Thursday.

Image zoom The Child animatronic edition toy from Hasboro's Star Wars Collection Disney

Funko Pop! also has two vinyl bobble head figures on the way in two different sizes, the first of which has an expected ship date of May 13. The company has also recently announced that their “The Child” bobblehead was their top-selling pre-order of all-time, according to a press release.

Additionally, Build-a-Bear will be offering customers an opportunity to make their own stuffed version of Baby Yoda, although the toys haven’t quite reached stores just yet.

Image zoom The Child Bear from Build-A-Bear Disney

Image zoom LEGO® BrickHeadz™ Star Wars™ The Mandalorian™ & The Child 75317 Building Kit

“Finding ways to engage and surprise audiences with this new Star Wars story has been a tremendous opportunity,” The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau said in a press release.

“And holding back on product development gave everyone the chance to discover the character affectionately known to fans as ‘Baby Yoda’ together. This is something special in the age of spoilers. I am so appreciative of the partnership with the teams at Lucasfilm and Disney who are translating these characters into products for fans to enjoy.”