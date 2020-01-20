Baby Stroller Sold at Target and Amazon Recalled Over Fall Risk — How to Check Your Model Number

Image zoom Baby Trend Tango Mini Stroller

A recall has been issued on Tango Mini Strollers due to a potential “fall hazard” in its mechanisms.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall on Thursday, defining the hazard as, “Both of the stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure, posing a fall hazard to children in the stroller.”

Four models of the stroller are included in the recall: Quartz Pink (model number ST31D09A), Sedona Gray (ST31D10A), Jet Black (ST31D11A) and Purest Blue (ST31D03A).

According to the CPSC, “Model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker located on one of the stroller’s legs.”

Image zoom Baby Trend Tango Mini Stroller U.S. CPSC

Image zoom Baby Trend Tango Mini Stroller U.S. CPSC

About 2,000 units of the Tango Mini Stroller were sold on Amazon and at Target between October and November 2019, for $100 to $120.

The CPSC reports that customers who purchased the devices, made in China, “should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Baby Trend for a replacement or full refund.”

Baby Trend can be reached Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT at (800) 328-7363, via e-mail at info@babytrend.com or at babytrend.com.

On the website, customers should click on “Safety Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.